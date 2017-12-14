Kim Kardashian Allegedly ‘Determined’ To Become Friends With Meghan Markle, Sending Diamonds

Kim Kardashian is allegedly desperate and “determined” to become friends with Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle and has reportedly arranging to have some seriously pricey gifts sent over to the newly engaged couple in an attempt to strike up a friendship with Markle.

According to reports, Kardashian is a big fan of the royal-to-be and allegedly has plans to send over a big congratulations on her recent engagement in the form of custom diamonds.

OK! Magazine is claiming that Kim has been pooling together her extensive group of friends and connections in Los Angeles in an attempt to find someone who knows Meghan – who was born and raised in California – and has supposedly been “networking like crazy to find mutual friends who will introduce her” to the actress over the past few weeks.

Per the magazine’s source, Hollywood Life is reporting that Kim is planning to send over a set of custom designed diamond earrings for Markle that match the stunning engagement ring – estimated to weigh around 6.5 carats – the British prince gave her last month.

According to the Kardashian insider, Kim will have the earrings “designed as a gift” and then presented to the actress as an engagement present.

But that’s not the only thing the reality star is reportedly planning to do in order to strike up a friendship with Meghan, her fellow Californian.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Allegedly, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is also aware that Prince Harry is a big fan of her husband Kanye West’s music and is also making plans to offer the couple a private concert with the rapper.

“She knows the prince is a fan,” claimed the source.

Though Kim hasn’t commented on the rumors she’s attempting to woo the royal-to-be into a friendship, the insider added that the reality star is supposedly “determined to make this happen.”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:07am PST

But while Kardashian is yet to speak out regarding the latest claims, this isn’t the first time it’s been reported that the mom of two is setting her sights on rubbing elbows with royalty.

The Mirror first reported back in April that Kim was a big fan of Meghan’s and claimed that the star allegedly planned to change up her look a little in order to “inject some of Meghan’s class into her style.”

An insider even went on to allege that Kardashian had reached out to Markle regarding a charity event she was holding in the hopes that the actress would attend, however, it’s not thought that the twosome has ever officially crossed paths.

But while Kim has stayed pretty quiet regarding reports she’s hoping to become close with Markle, the Kardashian family have certainly made no secret of their love and admiration for Meghan on social media.

Kim’s little sister Khloe Kardashian sent her congratulations to the prince and the former Suits actress last month after their engagement was officially announced by Kensington Palace in late November.

Khloe shared a sweet congratulations message for the couple on Twitter on November 27, tweeting shortly after the big news broke, “Congratulations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!”