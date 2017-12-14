Is Khloe Kardashian Officially Pregnant Now? Will She End 2017 With Baby Bump Photo On Instagram?

Is Khloe Kardashian officially pregnant now? The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has been rumored to be expecting for months. But, there was no confirmation from her so far. It seems like she was waiting for the right moment to break the news to her family and fans.

The Kardashian Christmas card showed the 33-year-old appeared with flat abs, which apparently dismissed all the speculations about her pregnancy. Even those who were quite sure of Khloe being pregnant for the first time with boyfriend Tristan Thompson became doubtful.

However, things looked different when a new trailer for KUWTK was revealed a few hours back. The mid-season trailer revealed that everyone was hugging Khloe after she apparently broke the big news. In the preview, the entire family is together for a house party. When the undisclosed news broke, guests looked stunned.

Seems like Khloe kept it a secret from everyone. When Kris Jenner was asked if she was not aware of this, she said no. Kourtney Kardashian seemed animated because of the news, as she could not believe it at first.

“Are you kidding me? Oh my god!”

This won’t be the first child for Tristan Thompson, who is believed to be the father of Khloe’s child. The Cleveland Cavaliers star had his first child on December 12 last year, when his ex-girlfriend gave birth to Prince Oliver. Jordan Craig was still expecting Tristan’s son when the Canadian basketball player started dating Khloe.

The rumors about Khloe being pregnant started in October. It was the same time when it was speculated that Kylie Jenner too was expecting. Even Kim Kardashian was reported to be expecting through surrogacy as well, Daily Mail reported.

Tristan is not there in the house party. Another significant absentee was Kylie Jenner. She, however, talks to Kris over the phone. According to Metro, Kylie is going to reveal her eight-month baby bump in the Kardashian Christmas card.

In the KUWTK preview, Khloe’s close friends like Scott Disick, Khadijah Haqq, and Malika seem moved by the news.

The rumors of Khloe Kardashian being pregnant could be confirmed in the episode that will air on January 7.

❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Meanwhile, the Kardashian sister, who keeps her fans regularly updated on Instagram, shared an intimate pic with boyfriend Tristan. Fans will be eager to see if Khloe ends 2017 by sharing a pregnant bump photo on Instagram as a New Year gift to them.