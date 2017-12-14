iPhone X: Apple Might Introduce A 512GB Variant In 2018, And It Might Even Be Reasonably Priced

Apple might introduce another storage variant to the iPhone X’s successor. This suggests that the Cupertino-based company may be planning to create another line-up with even more powerful specs than any past smartphone series Apple fans have seen so far.

According to Business Insider, Nomura analysts have predicted that Apple will be releasing two variants of the iPhone X’s successor—which will be called the iPhone X2 during this report—next year, based on the parts the tech giant is ordering from its suppliers.

The American tech company seems to have decided to produce an iPhone X2 Plus variant. So, next year, there might be an iPhone X2 and an iPhone X2 Plus. Analysts believe that the 2017 iPhone X successor will have a 5.8-inch screen, like the current version of the device. The Plus version will most likely have a 6.5-inch display. Both successors of the iPhone X are expected to have OLED screens.

Madison predicts that talk of two variants for the iPhone X2 support rumors that Apple is considering a 512GB variant of the phone. Currently, the iPhone X only has two storage options, the 64GB variant for USD$999 and the 256 variant for USD $1,149. According to the publication, there is a good chance that the 2018 iPhone X series might start at $899 for the 64GB model, $1,049 for the 256GB model, and finally, $1,199 for the top-tier 512GB model. Considering the amount of storage the smartphone is offering, even the top-tier iPhone X2 Plus’ price seems to be quite reasonable.

If a 512GB variant is introduced, it will most likely be attached to the iPhone X2 Plus. As with the latest iPhone products, Apple will probably provide only two storage options for each phone. If this is true, then the iPhone X2 with a 5.8-inch screen will probably come in a 64GB variant and a 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the X2 Plus will most likely come in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Mock-up of rumored iPhone 2018 OLED model with 6.5-inch display. Compared to iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus. pic.twitter.com/kwNbwHn28e — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) November 30, 2017

Madison suggests that instead of increasing the price of the 512GB iPhone X2 Plus, Apple will likely decrease the cost of the 64GB iPhone X to round out the line-up. This would make the successor to the iPhone 8, the iPhone 9, fit perfectly in the mid-range phone category.

Nomura analysts are speculating that Apple will not be producing an iPhone 9 Plus variant and will stick to just one screen size for its mid-range series going forward. There is talk circulating that the iPhone 9 will have a 5.5-inch LCD screen, making it cheaper than the iPhone X2 and X2 Plus. Meanwhile, the iPhone SE would still be the most affordable of the iPhone series.

If Apple does decide to go in this direction, it would have a created a new line-up for its iPhone series. With this line-up, Apple would be catering to multiple levels of smartphone users.

The iPhone SE would be the cheapest option with more basic features, which is perfect for people who don’t use their phones often. The iPhone 9 would be a bit pricer but would probably have enough features for light, everyday users. The top-tier phone series, the iPhone X2 and X2 Plus, would probably have more than enough features for avid mobile users who rely on their smartphones for work and other activities.