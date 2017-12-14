Nikki Bella Gives Huge Update About Her Wedding With John Cena

Nikki Bella and John Cena got engaged in front of the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 33 almost year ago, but the couple has yet to announce a location or a wedding date. There has been some speculation that the wedding will be televised or at least recorded for the third season of Total Bellas. Their engagement on the grandest stage of them all was so spectacular that their wedding needs to match or exceed the expectations.

It’s taken a long time, but Nikki Bella and John Cena have finally chosen a location and a wedding date that will meet those expectations. Recently, Nikki teased those major details in a new video on The Bella Twins’ Youtube Channel, but she won’t reveal the actual date or the location for now. Unfortunately, the plans for their wedding day are being kept very secretive. However, it’s confirmed the pair has made a final decision.

It goes without saying that Brie Bella has been confirmed as Nikki’s Maid of Honor. Nikki didn’t reveal the wedding date or location, but she said that Brie will make a ten-minute speech and her sister confirmed the couple has chosen a wedding date. Knowing Cena and Nikki, the couple is planning to reveal their wedding date and location in spectacular fashion. WWE fans need to be patient for them to reveal that information.

‘Nikki Bella and John Cena have chosen a wedding date.’ WWE

Along with Nikki Bella keeping the details of her wedding with John Cena a secret, her return to WWE has also been heavily rumored for several months. It’s no secret that she has been busy with some big projects outside of wrestling such as Dancing With the Stars. However, the WWE Universe remains hopeful Nikki will make her return to the ring soon, especially with WrestleMania season coming up coming very soon.

The WWE Universe won’t have to wait much longer to learn about Nikki Bella’s future with her fiancee and WWE. It has been reported that she should be able to wrestle again in early 2018. Her wedding will happen at some point next year. The expectation is Nikki Bella will reveal a lot more details about the event soon.