Beyonce Flaunts Flawless Post-Baby Booty In $20K Outfits, Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors: ‘That Butt Is Fake’

Beyonce continues to rock her post-baby body six months after welcoming twins Sir and Rumi. The Lemonade hitmaker, who never shied away from flaunting her famous curves on social media, is looking sexier than ever, so much so that some were convinced it’s fake.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old singer took to Instagram for her usual #OOTD posts. The mother-of-three treated her 109 million followers to a plethora of fashionable snaps flaunting her famous curves.

Beyonce showed off her casual yet chic style in a $720 AC/DC t-shirt layered with $2,025 Dolce & Gabbana denim jacket. The singer also rocked a $3,495 dark brown Saint Laurent knee-high boots matched with bleached denim shorts. To complete her look, she accessorized with a matching denim Dior shoulder bag retailing at $660.

As if that wasn’t enough, Beyonce shared another pricey look, this time, with husband JAY-Z. The lovely couple posed at their private jet looking stylish as ever. The rap mogul donned an all-white ensemble while his wife opted for a more detailed attire.

Beyonce effortlessly wowed fans with her $1,020 Y/Project hoodie, a $495 Balenciaga shirt, and a $1,495 MCM crossbody bag. But what really completed the look was her $10,000 Saint Laurent crystal boots, which was also worn by celebrities like Rihanna and Kendall Jenner.

According to Billboard, the singer’s two stunning outfits nearly cost a whopping $20,000.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Aside from the hefty price tag of Beyonce’s outfits, many were also quick to notice the singer’s seemingly flawless derrière. While the Beyhive was impressed with their idol’s post-baby body, some were convinced that it was too good to be true, according to Life & Style magazine.

Apparently, there were some who believe that the singer may have gotten plastic surgery to help her get back in shape after her pregnancy. Skeptics even pointed out that in one of her recent posts, Beyonce’s butt looks totally fake.

One user commented, “Are you still pretending that Beyonce’s current body is real? Post baby body?” Another one wrote, “Beyonce has had plastic surgery.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Previously, sources close to the Beyonce claimed that her post-baby body is not surprising at all considering her hard work in the gym. In fact, the singer has been spotted hitting the gym and attending SoulCycle classes with JAY-Z multiple times in the past.

Beyonce is currently busy with her upcoming projects, including a role in the live-action remake of The Lion King.