Major News Regarding Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future After ‘WrestleMania 34’ Revealed

Brock Lesnar has been the WWE Universal Champion since beating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. Almost immediately, it was revealed that WWE officials wanted him to drop the title to Roman Reigns next year at WrestleMania 34. That plan hasn’t changed, but the big mystery surrounding Lesnar’s WWE future is if he will stay with the company after the grandest stage of them all. The expectation is he will be leaving WWE.

There have been rumors about Brock returning to UFC and a deal still could work out between Lesnar and WWE. However, a new report is claiming that The Beast Incarnate will be leaving the company to pursue a movie career in Hollywood. Earlier this week, Sylvester Stallone teased a big role for Lesnar in Creed 2, but that remains unconfirmed. That’s a huge indication about Brock Lesnar’s WWE future after WrestleMania.

Apparently, Brock is only seeking one or two major roles to get a film career started and has hired an acting agent. Lesnar does not want the mainstream attention of Dave Bautista or even The Rock, but Brock wants his children to see him on the big screen since they don’t actually watch WWE. The Beast Incarnate has conquered WWE and UFC. It seems Brock is looking for a new challenge after his deal with WWE expires.

Brock Lesnar’s wrestling and fighting career is over because he wants to pursue a movie career. WWE

Brock Lesnar has one of the biggest names in sports entertainment. His presence on screen could be a huge asset on the big screen, so a career in Hollywood is a realistic goal for The Beast. Since Lesnar wants to stay out of the limelight as much as possible, it’s likely that he won’t be acting full-time and he could have some time to sign a part-time contract with WWE or continue to train for another fight with UFC in the future.

The future is bright for Brock Lesnar, but his wrestling career may be coming to an end after WrestleMania 34. His next match will be at the Royal Rumble next month and he is expected to compete in a huge Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and Kane. Over the coming months, there will be updates about his WWE future. The WWE Universe will know his future when Brock is announced for a big movie role. Brock still has four months left on his deal with WWE. So much will happen before the grandest stage of them all.