’90 Day Fiance’ News: Azan Allegedly Gets His K1 Visa Denied

Nicole and Azan are back again on this season of 90 Day Fiance. This is their second season on the show and the couple is trying to see if they want to get married or not. Recently, they decided that he was going to come to the United States and they were going to see if they could work through their issues and get married. Now, Starcasm is sharing that they won’t be getting married in the United States because Azan’s K1 visa was allegedly denied.

YouTuber Keith Brooks says that Azan’s K1 visa was denied. That means that they won’t even have a chance to get married. He knows a lot of people connected to the couple, so there is no reason not to believe what he is saying.

Nicole has been making fans think that his visa was denied as well. She was asking about how to get married in Morocco, which made fans wonder. She also said something about being ready for a chance on Snapchat. She also wanted to know if the fans would be interested in watching them on a vlog. If he was denied, then TLC would not want to keep filming their lives and it was shocking that they were able to get on the show twice.

The fans are waiting to hear from Nicole and Azan, but they aren’t saying a word yet. More than likely, it will end up airing on the show and they are going to have to wait to see it there. This couple may have never made it work anyway.

If Nicole and Azan want to be together with her daughter, May, then she will have to move to Morocco, which her family doesn’t want her to do. Her mom was actually upset that she went to Morocco for a month and took her daughter with her.

The fans are going to have to wait and see how things go for Nicole and Azan on the upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiance. New episodes air on Sunday night on TLC.