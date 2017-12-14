Hugh Jackman And The Cast Of ‘The Greatest Showman’ To Perform A Live Ad For The Movie On Fox

Audiences are getting ready to see Hugh Jackman once more bring his singing and dancing talents to a musical, this time telling the story of P.T. Barnum and his creation of show business, in the upcoming movie, The Greatest Showman. With the film set to debut in theaters on December 20, the cast is doing the rounds in order to build up excitement, and as part of that effort to inspire interest in audiences, it seems that Jackman and other members of the cast will actually be performing a song from the movie live as an advertisement during the showing of the musical, A Christmas Story Live, on Fox.

According to a report from Variety, as part of a live commercial that will happen at some point during the production of A Christmas Story, Hugh Jackman will have the opportunity to perform one of the songs from The Greatest Showman. Jackman will be joined by his fellow co-stars, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Keala Settle, in order to perform the song, “Come Alive.” Although there is no information as to exactly when this special ad will take place during the three hour production of A Christmas Story Live, audiences can expect to see the entire song performed, as the commercial spot will be approximately two-and-a-half minutes.

The live commercial will feature not only Hugh Jackman and other members of The Greatest Showman cast, but also an elaborate production that includes 150 dancers. This special ad will be directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller, a veteran of live TV, as well as the film’s own director, Michael Gracey. While the live production of A Christmas Story will be taking place at a soundstage on the lot of Warner Bros., Hugh Jackman and the rest of The Greatest Showman cast will be performing on an adjacent soundstage.

In a statement from Michelle Marks, 20th Century Fox Film’s senior VP of marketing and global media promotions, the studio said that they are “creating what we expect will be a memorable performance providing energy and excitement to viewers that drives them to see The Greatest Showman.” Marks said that their hope with “this first-ever live commercial for a feature film” is to not only do something that would have made P.T. Barnum proud, but also will pave the way for titles in the future to do something creative in terms of more potential live commercials.

Although the primary focus of the night will be on the live production of A Christmas Story, it is clear that there is also going to be a lot of excitement surrounding Hugh Jackman’s performance, as he helps to bring at least one song from The Greatest Showman to life in a very special live performance.