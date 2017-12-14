‘Knightfall’ Season 1: Recap Of Episode 2, ‘Find Us The Grail’

Knightfall premiered on History Channel last week. It was greeted with an audience base that nearly matched those watching Episode 2 of Vikings prior, which got 3.5 million viewers. Three million viewers ended up watching the first episode of Knightfall, according to Variety. However, it is unclear yet whether the numbers will match this week’s episode. However, if you tuned in, here’s what happened in Episode 2 (titled “Find Us The Grail”) of Knightfall Season 1.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 2 of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 1. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 2 of Knightfall Season 1 saw Landry (Tom Cullen) made the leader of the Templar Knights. It sat uncomfortably on him, but he did his best to settle into the role.

King Philip (Ed Stoppard) promised Landry that the killer of Godfrey (Sam Hazeldine) would be found. At this point in Episode 2 of Knightfall Season 1, Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) and Landry agreed to meet in private in order to discuss everything.

Larr y Horricks / History Channel

At Parsifal’s (Bobby Schofield) farm, it was discovered that the body of Godfrey was missing from where he was buried. While the Templars were concerned at this, Parsifal just wanted to avenge his girlfriend. When they investigated who the man was that killed Godfrey, they ended up at a building where many monks had been slaughtered. Landry wanted to sneak around and find clues, but Parsifal had no restraint when it came to trying to find out who killed Marie and Godfrey. In the end, anyone that could help the Templars out had been killed. But at least viewers found out in Episode 2 that the man who killed Godfrey was called Roland.

They also managed to discover Godfrey’s body. A battle ensued, but Landry was victorious and Godfrey could now be returned to the temple in Episode 2 of Knightfall Season 1. Landry also suggested to Parsifal that he should join the Templar Knights.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Pope Boniface (Jim Carter) arrived in Episode 2 of Knightfall Season 1, and got to see the glass stone found in Godfrey’s sword in last week’s episode of Knightfall. The Pope wanted the Holy Grail returned to them. He instructed that they need to search everywhere for clues — even inside the body of Godfrey. While this was considered sacrilege by the Templars, they ended up agreeing to perform an autopsy on Godfrey and discovered a key inside the former Templar Master.

As a result of this, Landry missed his meeting with Queen Joan in this episode of Knightfall.

Pope Boniface also helped to sort out the romantic interests of Philip and Joan’s daughter, Isabella (Sabrina Bartlett). It seems Isabella is being torn in every direction over who she should marry and none of it has to do with love. Although, considering who she was and the era of time, this was to be expected. However, her mother was determined to have Isabella marry for love and spoke to the pope about this. While the Pope seemed to favor Catalonia, it was unclear if her argument will help sway the pope. William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden), on the other hand, called the pope out for his bias towards Catalonia. The king’s adviser did not intimidate the Pope though.

De Nogaret was determined to have Isabella marry into English Royalty and called on the services of the same man who killed the Christian in Episode 1 of Knightfall and caused the Jews such conflict. This time, De Nogaret wanted him to assassinate the pope.

It was discovered in Episode 2 of Knightfall Season 1 that Princess Isabella had a close relationship with William De Nogaret. In fact, she even admitted that she once dreamed of marrying him. They discussed men and De Nogaret assured her that regardless of whom she married, she will become the most powerful woman in France.

While it seemed likely that the pope would be assassinated, he managed to thwart the attempt and make it to the royal feast. He then went on to decree that god spoke to him and Princess Isabella should marry Prince Lluis of Catalonia. Of course the Earl of Oxford ( Oliver Maltman) was not impressed. The king agreed with the pope, however, and Princess Isabella was most excited.

As to be expected, De Nogaret wasn’t happy with the news of who Isabella will wed. But, then he received the gift of the head of the man who was supposed to assassinate the pope and set forth to tell the pope that he thinks Boniface is a threat to not only his king, but his country as well.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Hearing news about Godfrey, De Nogaret was also interested in finding out everything he could about the situation. Noting that Gawain (Padraic Delaney) seemed to be the weakest link in the Templar chain mail since he had been demoted to initiate teacher, he set out to develop a relationship with the knight. When De Nogaret offered the prospect of having Gawain’s knee repaired, the Holy Grail was mentioned.

Knightfall returns to History Channel on Wednesday, December 13, at 10 p.m. ET. SpoilerTV has provided the following synopsis for Episode 3, titled “The Black Wolf and the White Wolf.”

“On the pope’s orders, Landry and Tancrede strive to discover the Holy Grail’s whereabouts; meanwhile, the plotting behind the royal wedding becomes deadly.”

You can also view the trailer below.