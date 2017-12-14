NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Teaming Up With John Wall In D.C.? Wizards Hold Best Package For Boogie Trade

New Orleans Pelicans superstar DeMarcus Cousins will continue to be part of various trade rumors until the February 8 trade deadline. “Boogie” is currently playing the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Since the Sacramento Kings dealt him to New Orleans, the 27-year-old power forward/center has not given any assurance that he’ll re-sign with the Pelicans.

If they fail to secure a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference, the Pelicans may consider moving him before the NBA trade deadline. One of the emerging trade destinations of DeMarcus Cousins? The Washington Wizards. Even before the Kings-Pelicans trade happened, John Wall was already recruiting his former Kentucky teammate to Washington. In a previous interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Wall revealed that Cousins told him he would come to Washington.

With their goal to become a legitimate title contender this season, it makes sense for the Wizards to add another superstar to their team. As of now, despite the emergence of John Wall and Bradley Beal, the Wizards don’t pose a serious threat to the reigning Eastern Conference champions, Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Washington needs to be creative in order to turn #Boogie2DC into a reality.

Adam Fromal of Bleacher Report suggested a trade package that would convince the Pelicans to send DeMarcus Cousins to the Wizards. In the proposed trade deal, the Wizards will send Marcin Gortat, Kelly Oubre Jr., and a 2018 first-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for Cousins. The deal works on the ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

Will DeMarcus Cousins finally reunite with John Wall in Washington? Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Fromal believes the Wizards’ potential offer is the best package the Pelicans could get in any deal involving DeMarcus Cousins. Kelly Oubre Jr. and the 2018 first-round pick will act as sweeteners to smoothen the deal. Despite only serving as a salary-cap filler, Marcin Gortat can still be useful to the Pelicans on both ends of the floor.

As of now, it’s early to predict whether the Pelicans will really move DeMarcus Cousins before the February 8 trade deadline or not. New Orleans currently resides in the 7th spot in the Western Conference and is considered as a strong playoff contender (thanks to the formidable frontcourt duo of Cousins and Anthony Davis). If things don’t go as the Pelicans expect, they will be needing to make a tough decision on Cousins, especially if he won’t commit to re-signing in the summer of 2018.