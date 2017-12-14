Watch The Live Feed Of Geminid Meteor Shower From NASA Now

You can view the live stream of the Geminid meteor shower from the NASA’s Automated Lunar and Meteor Observatory at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama now. It started at about 6:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 13 and is now playing the live stream.

The Geminid meteor shower will be visible until Dec. 14. Bill Cooke with NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office said the Geminid activity is broad. He further said that the good view will be seen between 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 and until the morning of Dec. 14. Most of the meteors could be visible from midnight to 4:00 a.m. on Dec. 14, when the radiant is highest in the sky, according to NASA.

Bill Cooke added that with the August’s Perseids obscured by bright moonlight, the Geminids will be the best shower this year. He continued that the thin, waning crescent Moon won’t spoil the show.

The Geminids could still be seen on nights before and after the Dec. 14. However, they will appear less. Alan MacRobert, the senior editor at Sky & Telescope, stated that the Geminids are usually one of the two best meteor showers of the year. He further said that they are more impressive than the better-known Perseids of August.

Heads up, right now! The annual Geminids Meteor Shower is here! If you aren’t able to step outside, you can check out the dazzling display here: https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS pic.twitter.com/zZqCt5htbG — NASA (@NASA) December 14, 2017

According to Space, the Virtual Telescope Project also plays the live stream of the Geminids that started at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Dec. 13 from Italy and in Arizona that will start at 5 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Dec. 14. you could watch the webcast here. Meanwhile, you could watch the live stream in the video below or go to nasa.gov/live.

Geminids could always be seen annually, every December. These appear when the Earth passes in a huge trail of dusty debris shed by a rocky object known as 3200 Phaethon. The dusty debris burns up when they run into the atmosphere of the planet Earth. Cooke said that Phaethon could be either a near-earth asteroid or an extinct comet that is also called rock comet.

Geminid derived from its radiant Gemini, which is a star or constellation close to where they appear in the night sky. Usually, meteor showers are named after the location of their radiant, according to NASA.