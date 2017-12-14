Kate Winslet Reveals Idris Elba’s Sexual Fetish That Shocked Her In A Sex Scene

Kate Winslet couldn’t keep her lips sealed when discussing a raunchy sex scene with co-star Idris Elba in The Mountain Between Us. Speaking about her latest film during an interview on The Graham Norton Show, Winslet may have revealed a little bit too much about her co-star’s fetishes and sex preferences.

As seen from erotic clips showing the sweaty and passionate sex scene between Winslet and Elba, the Luther star had his hands and lips all over the 42-year-old blonde beauty.

Speaking about the temperature-raising sex scene during the interview, Winslet lifted the curtain to reveal what it was like shooting that steamy scene with Idris Elba, according to the Daily Express.

When the duo got naked for the saucy scene, Winslet was shocked when her co-star asked her to keep her socks on during the scene. At first, the Titanic star thought Elba didn’t like her feet, but it was quite the opposite.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Idris loves feet,” Winslet said during the interview. Apparently, Elba has a thing about feet, and his co-star’s feet was a total turn-on for the actor.

But Ebla’s feet fetish wasn’t the only thing that Winslet recalled about filming the sex scene for The Mountain Between Us. Even though the sex scene looked very natural, Winslet revealed that shooting the scene with Elba was quite awkward.

In fact, the actress had to jump in and defuse the situation when she noticed hesitations on the part of Elba and the director Hany Abu-Assad. So Winslet had to confront the elephant in the room, and “get quite bossy.”

Joel Ryan / Invision/AP Images

“I’ve done quite a lot of these scenes before and poor Hany was really quite nervous and had an extensive shot list and I thought, ‘We are never going to get this done,'” Winslet said, adding that Elba was “a bit nervous, too.”

So the Titanic star had to explain to her co-star and director how it’s going to go down.

“I just said, ‘Okay boys, this is what we are going to do…,'” Winslet revealed.

Winslet has talked about her sex scenes a lot lately. In her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month, the actress spilled the beans about the famous sex scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic.

When asked by Colbert whether her steamy sex scene in the 1997 Oscar-winning film was scripted, Winslet got candid that they “came up with it on the day.”

Colbert also wondered, “how sweaty did it get in that car?” referring to the scene where the duo can be seen getting naughty while drenched in sweat.

“It did get quite sweaty in the car, but we were spritzed down with spray Evian bottles to make us look really like we were in the throes,” Winslet opened up to Colbert.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLgxSXoQE0k