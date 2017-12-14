Audrey Roloff Talks ‘Play Dates’ With Jeremy Instead Of ‘Date Nights,’ Being Less Serious And More Silly

Audrey Roloff admitted that her marriage with Jeremy needs a little more fine-tuning in the silliness department. The Little People, Big World couple apparently tends to take things a lot more seriously than they should be. Because of this, Audrey and Jeremy are trying to find ways to loosen up a bit more, and their latest photoshoot gave them that opportunity.
Audrey Roloff shared a set of photos showing the couple dressed in silly, yet adorable matching reindeer-inspired outfits. These are the same pajamas they wore in the family picture Audrey shared just a day earlier. Their daughter, Ember Jean, is also wearing the same reindeer-patterned jammies, plus a brown hat with little reindeer antlers in the photo.
Audrey doesn’t consider she and Jeremy silly. The 26-year-old mother admitted that they often spend their evenings “in a serious debate” or brainstorming for their business and ministry. Audrey said that she and Jeremy try set boundaries when they are on their date night just to make sure they don’t end up just talking about “big looming decisions, finances, work,” and other “stuff [that] grows the gray hairs.”
“Sometimes I think we need to schedule ‘play dates’ instead of ‘date nights,'” Audrey said.
I wouldn’t consider Jeremy and I to be silly. We’re far more inclined to spend the evening in a serious debate, working on new ideas for our ministries, or casting vision for our future. Sometimes I think we need to schedule “play dates” instead of “date nights.” Our date nights often become work brainstorming sessions????????♀️ If any of you married couples out there run businesses or ministries together, I’m sure you can relate. We try to set boundaries on date night – no bringing up big looming decisions, finances, work, you know… the stuff grows the gray hairs???? But we fail. Sometimes I think we need to just lighten up. Read a novel instead of the news and self-help… Watch a comedy instead of apologetics, mysteries, and documentaries…. Give each other our undivided attention, instead of constantly multitasking… Maybe we just need to stop idolizing productivity and give ourselves permission to play. Maybe you need permission to play too? Who cares if it’s cheesy! Dress up in matching PJ’s, have a tickle fight, or suspend yourself in the air balancing on your husbands feet;) Let’s not undermine the value of playfulness. And yes, my postpartum abs thanked me for this picture;) ????#beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj ???? @dawn_photo
While admittedly a failure when it come to lightening up on date nights, Audrey still shared some ideas on how to be less serious and more silly.
Audrey suggested that couples can read a novel instead of burying their nose on a self-help book or watching the news. Audrey also said watching comedies instead of “apologetics, mysteries, and documentaries” will help lighten things up between she and Jeremy. The Little People, Big World star also thought that she and Jeremy should avoid “constantly multitasking” and instead, give each other their undivided attention.
“Maybe we just need to stop idolizing productivity and give ourselves permission to play.”
Based on the series of photos, Audrey and Jeremy are already learning how to be more playful.
“Who cares if its cheesy,” Audrey said. “Dress up in matching PJ’s, have a tickle fight, or suspend yourself in the air balancing on your husband’s feet.”
“Let’s not undermine the value of playfulness.”
Audrey finished her post by joking that her postpartum abs thanked her for the “Superman” photo.
This week we started moving everything from our garage back into our house just in time to enjoy some snuggling under our tree and snap a Christmas card photo of the three of us and pine the kitty in our new home. I love Christmas cards ???? Every December our fridge is full of them, photos of the families I love so much, reminding me to lift each of them up in prayer. Wanna swap cards with us?! See how over on @beating50 Can’t wait to share rest of the these photos with y’all????Photo: @dawn_photo #beating50percent #journeyofjerandauj #emberjean
Little People, Big World fans quickly flooded the post with encouraging words praising Audrey and Jeremy for their relationship, the beautiful photos, and for their PJs. Most of the commenters also thanked Audrey for her minding them about the importance of having a little more fun in their relationships.
Of course, a social media post by Audrey wouldn’t be complete without the detractors.
One follower told Audrey to get over herself before sarcastically pointing out that she didn’t sell anything at the end of her inspirational message.
“Ooh you didn’t sell something,” the person said. “Guess you blinked, heh?”
Audrey has been getting some flak for promoting a product or two right after sharing an emotional and inspirational message, as noted in another Inquisitr story. As mentioned, Audrey finished this one with a joke aside from the usual hashtags instead of promoting something.