Is Duchess Kate Worried About Prince William’s Bachelor Party For Prince Harry?

Prince William is reportedly planning a stag party for his brother, Prince Harry, before he ties the knot with Meghan Markle next year.

Earlier this month, E! News revealed that newly engaged Prince Harry already asked his older brother, the Duke of Cambridge, to be his best man for his upcoming royal wedding to the former Suits actress.

According to the outlet, Prince Harry is keen to have his brother next to him on his big day as his best man or traditionally known as “supporter.”

Apparently, Prince Charles also asked his brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, to be his “supporters” when he married Princess Diana. The same goes for Prince William when he asked Prince Harry to be his best man at his wedding to Duchess Kate.

As best man, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly took the initiative to plan his younger brother’s bachelor party. According to Us Weekly, the soon-to-be father-of-three is already working on his brother’s last party as a bachelor.

With Prince Harry’s history of being a partygoer and Prince William’s wild ski trip earlier this year, many assumed that the royal brothers could be in for a crazy stag party.

And with all the rumors swirling around the upcoming bachelor party, most people are wondering if Duchess Kate should be worried, especially with her husband in charge.

Prince William reportedly plans Prince Harry’s stag party. WPA Pool / Getty Images

It can be recalled that in March, Prince William allegedly found himself in trouble with his wife after he opted to skip a Commonwealth Day service to go on a ski trip with some friends.

Videos of the trip emerged online, showing the Duke of Cambridge singing, dancing, and drinking with Australian model Sophie Taylor and British beautician named Rosie Peate.

Duchess Kate was reportedly not pleased with Prince William’s controversial ski trip earlier this year. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

According to Vanity Fair, Duchess Kate was “less than pleased” with her husband’s “antics” and felt “humiliated.”

“She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past,” a source told the outlet.

Prince Harry was Prince William’s best man when he married Duchess Kate. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Despite rumors of a wild stag party, sources revealed that Prince Harry prefers a low-key affair. Apparently, the party will be a far cry from his younger years, adding that Prince William is planning something simple, yet memorable.

“Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, in May, 2018.