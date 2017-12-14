Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo ended the ceaseless rumors claiming that they were secretly dating by announcing their plans to get married in July. The Descendants of the Sun stars tied the knot on October 31 through a private but star-studded wedding ceremony in Shilla Hotel, Seoul City. Now, avid followers of the Song-Song couple are curious about their whereabouts after officially getting married.

Reports have it that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo flew off to Spain for their honeymoon last month. The pair was reportedly seen in the European country three days after their much-talked-about wedding. The Descendants of the Sun actress even expressed her gratefulness, through Instagram, for all the support that she and her husband have received before and after they exchanged their wedding vows.

“Thank you so much for your sincere understanding and interest and also for blessing us with loving hearts.”

It was also in November when the Song-Song couple divulged that they would not be living in the Descendants of the Sun actor’s house in Itaewon-dong in Seoul. Speculations have it that the multi-million dollar villa is going to be the marital home of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. Reports suggest that the two-story house has a total floor area of 371.7 square meters.

However, AllKpop reported that the pair would be living temporarily at the home of Song Joong-ki’s parents in Daejeon to follow a Korean tradition. Most fans can recall that the humble home of the Descendants of the Sun actor’s parents became an instant tourist spot. Reports have it that travelers began taking snaps in front of the house after it was claimed that Song Hye-kyo’s husband visits there regularly.

Meanwhile, new reports claim that Song Hye-kyo is set to attend a state banquet in China. HelloKpop shares that the wife of Song Joong-ki is reportedly staying in the country for three days and two nights. The Descendants of the Sun actress is also expected to meet South Korean president Moon Jae-in and Chinese president Xi Jinping at the said event.

Korean stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have married in a stunning ceremony #songsongcouplewedding trending. https://t.co/n799VpYwbS — Thein Swe (@TheinSwe4) November 5, 2017

It remains to be seen is the Full House star’s husband would join her in China. Early this month, the Descendants of the Sun actor attended the 2017 MAMA as host together with Park Bo-gum in Hong Kong. Stay tuned for the latest updates and news about Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo!