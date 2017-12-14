Danielle Stislicki: Missing Woman Spoke About Floyd Galloway, Jr. Before Disappearance, Says Mom

Just days ago, Floyd Galloway, Jr., a person of interest in the disappearance of missing Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki, was sentenced in an unrelated case. Following the court hearing, Danielle’s family revealed she had spoken to them about Galloway before she vanished.

Galloway, 30, agreed to a plea deal and will spend 16 to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and assaulting a female jogger, according to CBS Detroit. In exchange for his plea, a charge that involved attempted murder was dropped.

Danielle’s parents were in court for Galloway’s sentencing. Referring to Galloway as “that predator,” Rich Stislicki told reporter Karen Drew his family is “thankful” he is behind bars and away from the “greater community,” according to Click on Detroit.

Ann Stislicki, Danielle’s mother, told Drew she wanted Galloway to know the following.

“Floyd, my message to you at this point is no longer, ‘We’re going to be here,’ because you already know that… We know things. Danielle had spoken to me about you, and the police know that as well… So when you’re in that cell, and you’re thinking about what you did and what you should do, you need to do the right thing.”

Daniellestislicki parents in court listening to the judge reprimand #floydgalloway @Local4News pic.twitter.com/yun2iPHBQr — Karen Drew (@KarenDrewTV) December 8, 2017

She also told Drew that Galloway won’t know what evidence they have but they are ready to “pounce.” Ann also called the law enforcement and community members involved in Danielle’s case “extraordinary,” Click on Detroit reports. She is certain Galloway knows where Danielle is.

The jogger attack for which Galloway has been sentenced took place in September, 2016, only three months before Danielle disappeared without a trace after leaving her workplace. CBS Detroit reports that the jogger was on a Hines Park bike path when Galloway attacked her by strangling and punching her before dragging her into a nearby wooded area. She was able to escape his grasp as he demanded sex and attempted to strip her of her clothing.

Happening Now: Floyd Galloway Jr. to be sentenced for attacking and trying to rape a young woman on a jog in Livonia, he is also the sole person of interest in the missing case of Danielle Stislicki. pic.twitter.com/eSFZJoR9N7 — Shelley Childers (@ShelleyChilders) December 8, 2017

Authorities have announced publicly that the DNA in the jogger attack and that found in relation to Danielle’s case are a match.

Galloway was once employed as a security guard where Danielle worked.

Galloway has yet to be charged with any crime related to Danielle.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five-feet, five-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,715, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,715.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.