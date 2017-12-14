‘Vikings’ Season 5: Recap Of Episode 4, ‘The Plan’

Welcome to the recap for Episode 4 (titled “The Plan”) of Vikings Season 5.

Episode 4 of Vikings Season 5 opens with Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) in the Straits of Gibraltar. He is advised by Sindric (Frankie McCafferty) that Rome is not the great hub that Bjorn thinks it is and suggests Sicily as the new up-and-coming area for him to peruse. Bjorn takes Sindric’s advice and they make their way to Sicily.

Using Sindric’s suggestion, Bjorn’s group pretends they are traders and make it safely into the city. He is introduced to Commander Euphemius (Albano Jeronimo) and viewers find out from Sindric that the commander is not actually the ruler there, but the Arab leader, Ziyadat-Allah, is. He lives in Africa, so that’s where Bjorn wants to travel to next.

Episode 4 of Vikings Season 5 sees Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) revealing to Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) that he has had a vision from God and that they should starve the Vikings out of York.

In York, however, Ivar is one step ahead of this plan and makes the Saxons think the Vikings are already starving. When the Saxons enter York, they find the place deserted — except for all the rats. Heahmund is devastated his vision was incorrect.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) returns home to Kattegat in Episode 4 of Vikings Season 5. He lets Margrethe (Ida Nielsen) know that Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) is now considered their enemy. Margrethe is okay with this as she is busy making waves in regard to Lagertha’s (Katheryn Winnick) leadership. Ubbe is interested in Lagertha’s rule too, but he brokers a deal with Lagertha against Harald and Ivar. The show’s creator, Michael Hirst, told Variety that the battle for Kattegat will play out in the mid-season finale of Vikings Season 5, so fans will have to wait a few more episodes to see who will be victorious in Kattegat.

Lagertha also makes another trip to the Seer’s hut (John Kavanagh) in Episode 4 of Vikings Season 5 and discovers that she will see Bjorn again but it will be under “terrible circumstances.”

As for Harald (Peter Franzen), while he might have Lagertha and Ubbe up in arms against him, he has managed to sway Astrid (Josefin Asplund) and they are married in Episode 4 of Vikings Season 5.

Finally, Episode 4 sees Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) decide that although he loves the Land of the Gods, he would like to share it with people. He readies himself to set sail for Kattegat once more.

Arnaldur Halldorsson / History Channel

Vikings returns to History Channel on Wednesday, December 20, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It writes the following synopsis for Episode 6 (titled “The Prisoner”).