Scheana Marie No Longer Has A ‘Friends With Benefits’ Relationship With Robert Parks-Valletta

Has Scheana Marie’s “friends with benefits” relationship with her former boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, come to an end? Apparently so.

During an appearance at last night’s premiere of Pitch Perfect 3, the Vanderpump Rules star admitted that sleeping with her ex-boyfriend after their split has been a slippery slope and confirmed they are now “just friends.”

“We tried the friends with benefits thing, but it’s hard,” she explained to Us Weekly magazine, according to a report on December 13.

Scheana Marie’s former partner was first to announce their breakup and did so this past October in the comments section of one of his Instagram photos. A short time later, Scheana Marie told Entertainment Tonight that despite the end of their committed relationship, she and Parks-Valletta hadn’t stopped sleeping with one another.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta began dating one another before the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion was filmed and continued to date throughout filming on Season 6. Then, around the time filming wrapped, they parted ways after dating for nearly one year.

As Scheana Marie explained to Us Weekly magazine, fans of Vanderpump Rules will be seeing a lot of Robert Parks-Valletta on Season 6, but when it comes to seeing them out and about, they don’t appear to have many plans to spend time with one another in the coming weeks. After all, Scheana Marie will soon be relocating to Las Vegas, where she plans to star in a new series for four to six months.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta appear to be headed for hardships on Vanderpump Rules Season 6 as Lala Kent was seen claiming the actor cheated. As fans saw in the sneak peek at the season, Kent is seen sitting down with Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix and revealing that Parks-Valletta had allegedly kissed one of her friends.

While it is unclear whether or not the incident led to Scheana Marie’s split from the actor, the allegations will surely be a hot topic on the show.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.