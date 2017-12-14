‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Squeals, Nikki Confesses To Victoria, And Scott Avoids Sharon?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, December 14, reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) informs Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that Newman lost the bid for the Chancellor Park redevelopment. Nikki senses that Victoria has something else on her mind, and after some prodding, she admits that it’s awkward having J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) in town and investigating her family. Billy (Jason Thompson) shows up and reveals he isn’t thrilled with J.T.’s return. He talks about how terrible J.T. treated Victoria and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), but Victoria tells him she can handle things.

According to She Knows Soaps, Victoria invites Billy over to bake cookies with the kids. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she surprises Billy by suggesting Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) tag along. Billy smiles and reveals that he likes being friends with her.

At Crimson Lights, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Devon (Bryton James) discuss who won the Chancellor Park bid. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick believes that Devon won, but he swears it wasn’t him. They wonder who was the lucky person or company.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon (Sharon Case) informs Scott (Daniel Hall) that she turned off his alarm. She wonders why he’s been avoiding her since she told him that she loves him. He swears he hasn’t, but Sharon’s not convinced.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) come downstairs. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah watches how her sister reacts to Scott. Nick arrives and recruits the girls to help him with some banners for his rally for Chancellor Park.

Nick questions Faith about Scott, and she tells him that everything is fine. She is just getting used to living with him.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack (Peter Bergman) tells Hilary (Mishael Morgan) that he’s enjoying her new show. She runs her segments by him, and he likes her ideas. Jack did say that he wants her to run by all her stories because he wouldn’t have approved Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) segment since he is his competition. Hilary reassures Jack that he will be on top again soon. Jack invites Hilary to spend Christmas day with his family, and she accepts.

Hilary shows Jack a picture of baby Sam, and Jack notices how happy she looked holding the baby. He suggests maybe she should have one of her own. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary shot that idea down, stating she doesn’t have time for a family.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon forces Scott to talk to her. He seems to be making excuses and avoiding her. She asks him if she scared him by saying she loves him. Of course, he reassures her that’s not it. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott suggests they talk somewhere more private.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah tries to get Faith to open up about her issue with Scott, but she refuses. They go to the club to eat, and Faith finally breaks down and admits she saw Scott and Abby (Melissa Ordway) kissing at the park a few days ago. She worries that if her mom finds out, she will be unhappy again.

Devon chats with Hilary and invites her to stop by the club and eat with him. She informs him that she would love to, but Jack asked her to spend Christmas with his family. Devon tells her to let him know if anything changes.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott and Sharon talk in her living room. He admits that he thought love was off the table until things got more serious. Sharon wonders what’s more serious than moving in her home and sharing a life with her children. Sharon doesn’t understand why he’d move in with her if he didn’t love her. She wonders if she’s going to end up hurt again. Scott reassures her that she’s special to him and unlike anyone he’s ever met.

“I love you, Sharon. Truly and forever,” Scott whispers to Sharon.

At Newman, Nikki arrives in panic mode asking about J.T.’s audit. Nikki asks if they can talk somewhere privately. Once alone, Nikki reveals she may be in trouble as she moved some of Victor’s money to an offshore account. She’s worried that if J.T. finds out it was her, she’ll go to prison.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.