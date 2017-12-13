‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: How Long Is Will Horton Staying In Salem?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is embarking on some big storylines since his return to Salem. Will, who was thought to be dead for two years before he was found living in Memphis with Susan Banks, who had brainwashed him to believe he was her son, EJ DiMera, is now opening up about his time on the NBC soap opera.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives news, Chandler Massey is having a “great time” playing Will Horton again. The actor recently told the DOOL insider who goes by Pinky Swear on Facebook that he plans to remain on the show for the foreseeable future. Massey is reportedly under contract until April of 2018, but if the soap opera gets renewed, that contract would extend until April of 2019.

In addition, Chandler Massey says he’s so happy to be back on Days of Our Lives again that he would stay for as long as the show wanted him to. As longtime fans know, Will Horton is a very important character on the soap. Not only is he a character who has been a staple on the show since his birth, but he also belongs to Salem’s royal families, the Hortons and the Bradys. He also marks the show’s first openly gay character, and has been considered a progressive presence on daytime television.

“I did get a little scoop from Chandler – he’s having a great time playing “Sami Jr.” (so much good stuff coming up!!!). He’s definitely signed until April of 2018, and contingent on Days being renewed again, he’s signed through April 2019. But he actually said that he was so happy to be back, that he would stay as long as Days wanted him!”

Chandler Massey left Days of Our Lives in 2013, and had planned to exit the soap after his contract expired that December. However, Chandler was controversially let go from the show early after DOOL had found a replacement in actor Guy Wilson. In 2015 the soap made the risky move of killing Will, who died at the hands of necktie killer Ben Weston. However, with the return of Chandler Massey, Will Horton was resurrected in a dramatic new storyline.

Will Horton is now currently wrapped up in an amnesia storyline, as well as a steamy love triangle with Sonny Kiriakis and Paul Narita. Now that fans know that Chandler Massey plans to stay in Salem for the long haul, it looks like even more juicy scenes featuring Will could be on the way.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.