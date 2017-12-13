‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 15: Mariah Tells Sharon A Shocking Scoop, JT And Billy Face Off

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, December 15, reveal that J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) will get in a heated exchange with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). It will put Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) in an awkward spot. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will issue her mother, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), a warning about her live-in beau, Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall). Victoria tries to help her mother, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), with a complicated legal problem.

According to SheKnows Soaps, J.T. and Billy will have a heated exchange. It’s pretty clear that the men do not get along, so it won’t be a huge shocker when they end up in a heated argument. Perhaps their disagreement will be about an old issue, but whatever it is, it puts Victoria in an awkward spot.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria learns on Thursday’s show that Nikki hacked into Victor’s (Eric Braeden) bank account and transferred the money to an offshore account. Her admission implied that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) helped her with the transfer. So, his mystery phone call was probably to Nikki.

On Friday’s show, Victoria promises her mother that she will do whatever she can to keep her out of jail. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria is worried that her mother could end up in jail. She decides to make a desperate plea to J.T. When that fails, she makes a desperate move to get her ex-husband drunk and then tries to seduce him.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah decides to talk to her mother about Scott. On Thursday’s show, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) shares that she saw Abby and Scott kiss at the park. Mariah is worried that when she tells her mother, she will brush it off. Mariah hopes that Sharon will have an open mind.

Abby told Lily (Christel Khalil) that she plans to give Scott an ultimatum. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she will force him to pick her or Sharon, but she cannot have them both. Lily expressed concern for Sharon, stating this situation is not fair to her.

If Sharon believes Mariah, Sharon will be alone again soon. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Sharon will spend Christmas with Mariah, without Scott.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.