Best Year-End Car Deals For 2017: Dealerships Offering Deep Discounts To Move Large Inventory

Edmunds released its list of best year-end car deals for 2017 and some popular makes and models are available at deep discounts. Due to the unusually high number of cars still sitting in inventory, dealerships are hustling to get them out before next year’s vehicles arrive.

Seattle PI cited Edmunds list of the seven best end-of-year car sales going on in December and which vehicles is the ultimate pick in each of the four categories selected.

Compact Car

2017 Volkswagen Jetta: This compact car is one of the best year-end car deals that has a starting price of $18,000. It’s roomy considering it’s compact, is enjoyable to drive, technology is user-friendly, and has good gas mileage. Right now buyers can get a year-end discount in the $7,000 range, according to the report.

2017 Ford Focus: The Focus gets raves for being comfortable and quiet. It has a sporty feel and corners securely. A number of high-tech options are also available with this car. The automobile’s starting price is around $17,000 and the year-end discount for 2017 is about $6,500.

Edmunds’s Pick is the 2017 Ford Focus largely based on the Ford Sync 3 infotainment system; it’s one of the best available in the car market, providing a high-tech feel for the Focus. This car was also listed as Edmunds Buying Guide‘s “top-recommended sedans for 2017.”

Compact SUV

2017 Nissan Rogue: The Rogue wins praise for its consistent performance “on a variety terrain” and possesses some the most comfortable seats of cars in this class. Tech options are easy to navigate and has impressive cargo space as well as third-row seating. The vehicle’s starting price is $24,700 and the year-end deal for this SUV has around an $8,400 discount.

2017 Hyundai Tucson: This SUV has a turbocharged engine that slays in acceleration and fuel economy. The Tucson also holds a place in top safety scores. Consumers seeking great tech will like the Tucson’s infotainment system “found in higher trim levels,” Edmunds explains. The starting price is around $22,700 and the year-end deal is in the $5,000 range.

2017 Ford Escape: The Escape is more comparable to operating a car than an SUV. It has a lot of room and it’s optional 2.0-liter turbocharged engine does a superior job of getting the SUV up to speed. The availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is an added benefit of the Escape. The SUV’s starting price is around $23,750 and the year-end discount is in the neighborhood of $7,000.

Edmunds’ Pick is reportedly a “three-way tie” in this class, but for different reasons on each one. The Escape is the “best performer with the optional 2.0-liter turbocharged engine,” the Tucson is a superb value and is considered the “most stylish option,” and the Rogue is the “only one with three rows.”

Mid-Size Car

2017 Honda Accord: Like the other vehicles in the best year-end car deals list, the Accord is praised by Edmunds for being roomy. It also has kudos for consisting of an interior “filled with stylish, high-quality materials.” The Accord is reviewed as being fun to drive with sporty handling. The car’s higher trims are equal to that of entry-level luxury cars “in terms of appointments and performance.” The starting price is about $22,500 and year-end car deals have this model at a reduced discount in the $6,500 range.

2017 Ford Fusion: This vehicle is characterized as luxurious, stylish and a joy to drive. It’s “spaceous, safe and practical.” The V6 Sport version is particularly powerful with the help of a “325-horsepower and 380-pound-feet of torque — the same as the Ford F-150 truck.” The starting price is at about $22,100 and the year-end discount is in the $5,700 range

Edmunds’ Pick the 2017 Honda Accord, but it was a hard decision given the fact both vehicles have a four-star rating from Edmunds editors. The Fusion tops the Accord in running more powerful and has some features the Accord simply lacks, such as parking itself. When it comes to all-around value and longevity in performance, the Accord wins out.

Edmunds says the best year-end car deals for 2017 will be on “outgoing model-year sedans, which have been slow to move.” They’re highly recommended vehicles and are also fuel-efficient and easier to drive than larger SUVs. Consumers are urged to compare prices and test-drive before making a decision.

Edmunds: Best Year-End Car Deals for 2017 https://t.co/t7W4FiBQ2M — seattlepi (@seattlepi) December 13, 2017

Rebates are said to be generous, especially on sedans. They aren’t as popular as SUVs, but bargain hunters can “find significant savings” with the sedans.

Edmunds notes that vehicles listed on the best year-end car deals list for 2017 should still be “available in most areas” with massive discounts. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), discounts, incentives, and rebates may vary depending on region.