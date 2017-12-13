Watch Bruins Vs. Red Wings 2017 Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, & NHL Odds

On Wednesday night, hockey fans can watch Bruins vs. Red Wings live streaming online and televised game coverage. The latest matchup brings together two teams from the “Original Six” era as Boston visits Detroit. While the season is still less than halfway completed, the Bruins currently find themselves amongst the early playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are struggling, but could be looking to put together a stretch of wins to increase their chances at a division berth or Wild Card spot. Here’s a look at tonight’s NHL game including matchup odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Bruins vs. Red Wings live streaming online.

As the Odds Shark website reported for tonight’s game, the Boston Bruins come into tonight’s game with a 8-2 record over their last 10 games. Most of the credit for their recent surge could be due to their defensive prowess on the ice, as the team is seventh in terms of goals allowed, giving up just 2.78 per game this season. In particular, defender Brad Marchand has been stepping it up not only on defense but on offense, giving his team five goals and 10 points over the past five games. Boston comes into tonight’s game off a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders and with an 8-2 record against tonight’s opponents in the last 10 meetings.

The Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand has been getting it done offensively over the team’s last five games. Derik Hamilton / AP Images

The Detroit Red Wings are a team in search of some wins to give them life. At this point, they’re just 11-13-6 overall and far from the Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. There’s still plenty of season remaining but they rank near the absolute bottom of the league in terms of goals scored per game and goals allowed. Detroit is scoring just 2.6 per contest while opponents are scoring an average of 3.3 goals per game on them.

That’s why it’s not too surprising that Boston will be road favorites tonight with 1.5 goals in their favor and a moneyline price of -145 at several sportsbooks. The home team is priced as +120 or higher underdogs, while the goals total that over/under bettors can look at is currently 5.5 goals for the complete game. In terms of points trends, the two teams have gone 6-2-2 towards the “Over” in their last 10 meetings.

#NHLBruins are set for their inaugural game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit tonight against the Red Wings. All of Wednesday's pregame news in 60 seconds, pres. by @ZipRecruiter: pic.twitter.com/rmEMO0nZmY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 13, 2017

Game time for the Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday night. Fans can watch on television via their NBC Sports Network channel around the country. Live streaming is available through the NBC Sports Live Extra website or compatible mobile apps. The website lists coverage of tonight’s game for as early as 7 p.m. Eastern Time with pre-game coverage.

For those viewers without a cable or satellite package, or one that doesn’t have NBCSN channel, the next option might be SlingTV. With the channel streaming service, NBC Sports Network is part of their Sling Orange channel lineup. All new subscribers can sign up for a one-week free trial at Sling.com to begin enjoying this channel and a range of others for the next seven days.