‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Pretends To Be Interested In Sonny For His Money, Really Wants Paul

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that some very dramatic scenes are ahead when it comes to the love triangle of Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). The trio will be involved in some interesting storylines, and some fans will be surprised when they find out how it all plays out.

According to the Days of Our Lives insider known as Pinky Swear’s Facebook page, she recently spent some time with both Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith, and got some interesting tidbits about what’s to come on the NBC soap opera. Massey told her what to expect when it comes to Will, Sonny, and Paul over the next couple of weeks. Although DOOL fans have already seen Will lay a kiss on Paul, Sonny will still be working hard to try and help Will get his memories back. Sonny wants to be with Will, and he’ll stop at nothing to have him back in his life.

By the time Christmas rolls around in Salem, Sonny will have tried everything he can to get Will to remember their marriage and love story. Sonny will even break out the very special photo album that he uses to propose to Will in hopes of jogging his memory. Sonny will reportedly be pushing Will hard to get any kind of reaction out of him, and the two will share a holiday kiss. However, Chandler Massey says that the kiss is more about appeasing Sonny than it is about Will having any actual interest in him, that is until he finds out that Sonny is very wealthy. It seems that Will could get Sonny’s hopes up with the kiss, only to break his heart.

Chandler Massey also revealed that Days of Our Lives fans can expect Will to make a hard play for Paul Narita. Will will ask Paul if they can be friends, but the entire time Will is going to try and seduce Paul. It seems that returning to Salem did make Will fall in love again, only with the wrong man. Massey suggests that Paul is too nice of a guy to fall for Will’s schemes.

“I asked about the WilSon “holiday kiss” and Chandler said that was more to appease Sonny than truly being interested in Sonny (until he learns that Sonny is rich!). Sonny begs him, Will obliges… but he’s really hot for Paul. And Will pulls some very Sami like moves to try and get Paul (but Paul is too noble to do it). OH! and Sonny uses the photo album that Will made when he accepted Sonny’s wedding proposal to try and show how much they loved each other.”

Now, Days of Our Lives fans are wondering if Will and Paul will eventually end up together since Sonny has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be in a relationship with Paul anymore. If that happens, Sonny will surely be completely destroyed and feel betrayed by the two men he loves the most.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.