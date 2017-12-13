Colton Haynes Is Returning To ‘Arrow’ For A Short Arc And Is Welcomed Home On Twitter

The Arrowverse has been going through some shakeups this season, as new characters arrive, old characters depart, and familiar faces make their return. One familiar face that audiences will be getting to see in the sixth season of Arrow is none other than Colton Haynes, who plays the character, Arsenal, last seen for a single episode in Season 4.

While it has been awhile since fans of Arrow have seen Haynes in action on the show, according to a report from Variety, it appears that the actor will in fact be returning for a short arc during the mid-season. Apparently Colton Haynes will be returning in the 15th episode of the season, and will be sticking around for a short period of time, and while the actor may not be hanging around Star City for very long, it seems that his appearance will have an impact on not only himself, but also on at least one other character.

According to a statement from Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim, executive producers on Arrow, they are thrilled to be welcoming back Haynes in the role of Roy Harper/Arsenal, for a short arc. They said that the character will be coming back for a very specific reason, as he will be needed in order to “help resolve an urgent matter with high stakes for the team.”

The executive producers also explained that although his time on the show will once more be very short, it will still have an impact on at least one other character, Willa Holland’s Thea. They said that Roy Harper’s return will end up being quite surprising when he has the chance to reunite with Thea, and this reunion will ended up sparking “a change in both of their lives that will have long-lasting consequences.”

Although Colton Haynes’ Roy Harper has not been seen since his single episode visit in the fourth season, the actor was a recurring star throughout the first season of Arrow, as well as being a series regular through the show’s second and third season. On Twitter, the actor has been welcomed back by the show’s star, Stephen Amell, who tweeted a “welcome home” message to Haynes. Marc Guggenheim also tweeted about the actor’s return, sharing an article, along with an emphatic, “yes.”

Colton Haynes also shared his excitement about his return to the Arrowverse when he responded to Amell’s tweet by saying that he was “so excited to be back with the #Arrow fam.” Although Haynes may only be joining the sixth season for a short arc, it looks like it will not only be a big one for his character, but it is also something that the actor and his fellow Arrowverse family are looking forward to.