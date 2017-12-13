Kailyn Lowry Throws Shade At ‘Bullied’ Boy Keaton Jones, Maci Bookout Offers Free TTM Shirts

Keaton Jones’ tale of bullying hit close to home with many individuals. After a heartfelt video in which Keaton talks about the bullying he’s endured at his local middle schools, the video not only went viral, but celebrities around the world reached out to him in order to help him rebuild after being so mercilessly taunted.

However, the story wasn’t quite as it seemed. It later surfaced that Keaton’s mother, Kimberly Jones, is an alleged white supremacist who has been photographed with the Confederate flag. She has also been quoted on Facebook as saying that people need to “quit crying” about history.

Rumors have also swirled that Keaton Jones was bullied in school because he had been calling African-American children the “n-word.”

After seeing the initial video, celebrities began to pitch in where they could, and some of those included Teen Mom franchise members. Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, reached out to Kimberly Jones, saying they wanted to give Keaton some of their signature TTM (Things That Matter) clothing line items to help brighten up his day.

One person that wasn’t so convinced is Kailyn Lowry, who shaded the young boy on her social media account after the story broke.

Crafts with the kids was actually a fail tonight ???? hair x @hairbytk ???? make up x @beautybykristenc A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Hearing about Kimberly Jones’ alleged white supremacist views didn’t impress Kailyn Lowry much, as she wrote that people are too quick to throw money at something before investigating. She also retweeted the reported conversation between Kimberly Jones and MMA fighter Joe Schilling.

In the conversation with Joe Schilling, an account purporting to be Jones stated that she didn’t want Keaton to attend any MMA fights and was turning down Schilling’s offer to have him ringside. Instead, she told him she just wanted money and to please share her GoFundMe link.

Although Kailyn Lowry retweeted this, there is still some speculation about whether Schilling was conversing with the real Kimberly Jones or someone pretending to be her.

Despite the Keaton Jones drama, Kailyn Lowry is getting amped up for the holiday season. Additionally, she is still feuding with her ex, Javi Marroquin, and has become rather public with it via social media.