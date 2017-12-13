Meghan King Edmonds Fires Back At Vicki Gunvalson Following ‘RHOC’ Diss?

Meghan King Edmonds may have just fired back at Vicki Gunvalson.

Just one day after Vicki Gunvalson took aim at the pregnant reality star, who she claimed had no real connection to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Meghan King Edmonds seemingly shot back at her co-star with a telling meme on Instagram.

“Don’t worry about what I’m doing. Worry about why you’re worried about what I’m doing,” read the message shared on the reality star’s account on December 12, via a report by Us Weekly magazine on December 13.

Vicki Gunvalson spoke with Us Weekly magazine earlier in the day on Tuesday and revealed that she doesn’t understand why Meghan King Edmonds has been featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County for the past few seasons. As she explained, the reality star doesn’t even live in Southern California. Instead, she and husband Jim Edmonds reside in St. Louis.

According to Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds has a whole other life outside of the show and isn’t actually friends with her or other members of the cast. So, when it comes down to it, Edmonds simply has no real correlation to the show or its cast.

Vicki Gunvalson then said that Meghan King Edmonds should move on to the next chapter of her life as she awaits the birth of her second child.

Meghan King Edmonds joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s 10th season and has maintained her full-time role ever since. As fans will recall, Edmonds and Vicki Gunvalson got off to a rocky start during Season 10 after Edmonds accused Gunvalson’s then-boyfriend Brooks Ayers had lied about his cancer diagnosis. Months later, as fans will recall, Ayers admitted that he hadn’t been completely honest with his co-stars and viewers when it came to his health.

Vicki Gunvalson has since split from Brooks Ayers but when it comes to her relationship with Meghan King Edmonds, they were never able to get to a good place.

Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Kelly Dodd, are expected to being filming on the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 sometime next year.