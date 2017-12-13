‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Deaths: Spoilers Indicate That Some Beloved Characters Will Die In ‘Episode 8’

Which major characters will die in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Some spoilers released by director Rian Johnson indicate that some beloved Star Wars figures may not make it through to the final installation in the series.

There has been plenty of speculation ahead of the release of the latest Star Wars movie, and the studio has been typically shrouded in silence about the major plot points, especially the potential deaths in the latest movie. However, Johnson just revealed in an interview with the New York Times that the plot of Episode 9 will depend largely on who lives and who dies.

“It depends on who survives at this point,” Johnson said (via the Express), sparking theories about which beloved Star Wars character may die by the end of The Last Jedi.

So, what hints are there about who might be dying in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

Warning: There are some potential Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

Much of the speculation has been on Princess Leia, as actress Carrie Fisher passed away at the end of 2016 and left the iconic role up on the air. But it does not appear that the character will be dying in Star Wars: Episode 8, as Lucasfilm executives already announced that they will be bringing the character back for the final installation of the series in 2019.

The site Film School Rejects also pointed out that Han Solo, the most shocking death in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is most definitely still dead, despite all fan theories to the contrary. The site compiled a list of the most likely characters to die, and the verdict was that Luke Skywalker is the major character most likely to kick the bucket.

“In hindsight, it was a perfect idea: make Harrison Ford the legacy star of The Force Awakens, Mark Hamill the legacy star of The Last Jedi, and Carrie Fisher the legacy star of Star Wars: Episode IX,” the site noted.

The report added that Lucasfilm exec Kathleen Kennedy already appeared to confirm that Luke Skywalker will die in Star Wars: The Last Jedi when she said this “would have been Fisher’s movie,” meaning the movie that celebrated Princess Leia’s legacy in the series with her death. Instead, that likely means it will be Luke Skywalker’s time to die, the site predicted.

The site identified some other characters who could likely die — basically a coin flip for Maz Kanata and Poe Dameron — but fans who want to find out other deaths from Star Wars: The Last Jedi will have to hit the theaters to find out if the spoilers come true.