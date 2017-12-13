Boxing News: Canelo & GGG Rematch On Cinco De Mayo? Saunders—’One Of Them Boys Is Definitely On My Hit List’

In boxing news, it looks as though the rematch date for Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin (better known as GGG) is almost set, and Billy Joe Saunders wants the winner. Fans were disappointed last September when the most anticipated boxing match of the year, between Canelo Alvarez and GGG, ended in a controversial draw. But it looks as though fans, and Billy Joe Saunders, will only be waiting a few more months for another bout involving the famed duo.

In an interview with ESPN, Golovkin’s promoter, Tom Loeffler, stated that they are focused on finalizing May 5, 2018, for the GGG and Canelo Alvarez rematch. Cinco de Mayo is a very popular date for big boxing matches involving major Mexican fighters, and to say that Alvarez is popular in Mexico would be a gross understatement. But fans aren’t the only ones excited for these two to go at it again.

Though he defends his WBO Middleweight Championship in Canada this Saturday against David Lemieux, Saunders’ eyes are set on the winner of the aforementioned rematch possibly taking place in May. In a recent interview with ESPN, Billy Joe Saunders acknowledged how dangerous David Lemieux is in the ring. But the fighter is confident that he’ll still be champion after Saturday, and he pulled no punches when it came to discussing Canelo and GGG.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Billy spoke of how the only reason he’s in Canada is to eventually fight either GGG or Alvarez. The fighter is confident that he will beat his opponent this Saturday, and feels that victory should put him next in line to face the winner of the highly-anticipated rematch. In the same ESPN interview, Saunders had strong words for Canelo Alvarez and GGG.

“They aren’t scared of anyone…So if they don’t fight me the only reason is because they’re worried about something or fearing something I have…I will take care of business next week and then one of them boys is definitely on my hit list.”

Leigh Dawney / Getty Images

With bouts like Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor Mcgregor, and a variety of first-rate matches, most sports pundits and fans agree—2017 was a great year for boxing. And with the news of another Alvarez and GGG fight possibly set for next May, and with Saunders eager to face the winner, it looks as though 2018 will also be a monumental year for boxing.