Kris Jenner Shares Kardashian Family Christmas Card Preview, Neither Kylie Nor Khloe Appear Pregnant

The Kardashian family Christmas card is one of the most anticipated moments of the season for Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans. Both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are building up the anticipation by showing off a preview of the Christmas card each day until December 25.

Many Kardashian-Jenner fans thought that this would be the big reveal showing that Khloe Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner, are expecting their first babies in the new year. Until today, neither Kardashian-Jenner sister had appeared in the photo previews, so the speculation continued. Today, however, both Kris and Kim posted a photo that clearly shows both Kylie and Khloe’s stomachs — and they both look totally flat.

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, whom she has been dating since April. Khloe Kardashian is supposedly expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Neither sister has confirmed or denied the baby news, which has many suspecting that they actually are expecting, as the Kardashian family is pretty quick to squash rumors.

However, now fans are suspecting that neither Kardashian-Jenner girl is actually pregnant and it was perhaps all a ruse in an attempt at publicity for the famous family.

One theory, however, is that this is an old photo taken before either woman had begun to show. This would make sense if the family is still determined to keep both pregnancies under wraps, as they may have done the Christmas shoot as soon as they could before either started to show.

Speculation has begun that Kylie Jenner has been contemplating adoption or abortion, as previously reported by Inquisitr. This is possibly because she and Travis Scott don’t actually know one another all that well and are not keen on having a baby so early on in their relationship.

Kylie Jenner has decided to take a six-month break from the spotlight, which, to some, seemingly confirmed that she was expecting. Her face has also grown rounder in previous months, which has many thinking this is due to her current pregnancy.

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting a baby in the new year. She has confirmed the pair will be using a surrogate due to previous pregnancy complications with her other two children.