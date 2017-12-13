Khloe Kardashian Goes To Great Lengths To Hide Reported Baby Bump In New Photoshoot

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, but like her sister, Kylie Jenner, she has neither confirmed nor denied it. Being as the Kardashians are pretty quick to denounce rumors that aren’t true, many figure that Khloe is expecting simply because she hasn’t publicly denied it.

If she is pregnant, it is estimated she is going on her third trimester, so she would certainly be showing by now. Paparazzi photos of Khloe Kardashian in big shirts and with objects in front of her belly certainly suggest to many that Khloe is attempting to hide something.

Fans of Khloe Kardashian also noticed that the reality TV star kept her belly under wraps in a recent shoot for her apparel line, Good American. The reality TV star posed in fishnet tights, crouching down in such a way that she attempted to hide any kind of growing belly. Many fans claimed this was proof that the star is expecting, although they also say that these may be old photos as her baby bump doesn’t look to actually be all that big.

The reality star continues to confuse fans with her outfit choices and photos that she’s posted online, with some not seeing a baby bump at all.

I LOVE any cute sweat suit set! But Im obsessing over this @goodamerican fishnet set!! Easy but always cute though! ????#GoodSquad #GoodSweats A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

While photos have surfaced of Khloe’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, looking plumper than usual (without showing her belly), Khloe appears to look just as slim and fit as she did before she was allegedly pregnant.

Khloe Kardashian also confused fans with photos taken on Halloween in which she and her boyfriend portrayed characters from Game of Thrones. Khloe wore a barely there costume, and a baby belly would have been absolutely recognizable in the outfit. However, her belly appeared to be totally flat, which made many fans wonder if she is actually expecting or not.

Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is rumored to be welcoming a baby in the new year with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Kylie seemingly confirmed rumors when she told the media she would be taking six months off to focus on herself and stay out of the spotlight.