Was Peggy Sulahian Fired From ‘RHOC’? Vicki Gunvalson Seems To Hint At Otherwise

Peggy Sulahian was accused of being fired by Bravo TV after starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County for just one season. However, according to a new report, that may not be the case.

During a recent interview, Vicki Gunvalson spoke out about her relationships with her co-stars and revealed that she is still in touch and close with Lydia McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian.

“It’s good, they’re easy friends. I never have to worry about backstabbing or conflict and they’re good people,” Vicki Gunvalson explained to Us Weekly magazine on December 12.

According to Vicki Gunvalson, she’s kept in touch with Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin, who brought Sulahian to the show earlier this year because she doesn’t have to worry about what she says to the ladies. As she explained, she is keeping her circle of friends small as she prepares for the start of production on Season 13 next year.

Although Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars have not yet been officially asked to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 13, Gunvalson said that she would most definitely jump at the chance to film a new season of the Bravo TV reality show. She also said that she’s continuing to have fun with the show and with her co-stars.

A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

News of Peggy Sulahian’s alleged firing came around the time the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County came to an end in December. As fans may have seen, Radar Online claimed Sulahian had gotten the boot from Bravo TV weeks ago because her co-stars no longer wanted to work with her.

According to the report, Peggy Sulahian wasn’t sure if she would agree to return to the show or not, but apparently, it wasn’t up to her, and after the reunion special was filmed, she was allegedly fired. The report also said that Sulahian simply didn’t bring anything to the table.

The Radar Online insider went on to say that the women of the show couldn’t stand filming with Peggy Sulahian and felt that she started too many fights that were outrageous and unnecessary.

Filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 is expected to begin sometime next year.