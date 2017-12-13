NHL Power Rankings 2017: Movers & Shakers Include Capitals, Kings, & Flyers

The latest NHL power rankings of 2017 feature one clear team at the top as the season is nearing the halfway point. Right now, the Tampa Bay Lightning have set the standard, winning the most games overall and looking like they are true contenders once again. However, there are several teams right up there with them, and a few NHL squads that may surge up the rankings. Here’s the latest look at the top 10 teams in the NHL power rankings for Week 10 of the 2017-18 season.

As reported by Sporting News on Wednesday, the top three teams in the NHL rankings remain the same. Tampa Bay, which is on a five-game winning streak, continues to look ready for another run toward the NHL’s Stanley Cup. The Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues are right behind them on the list. Nashville is coming off a loss to the surprising No. 10 team. Meanwhile, the Blues are coming off a loss to the top team, the Lightning, and dealing with an injury to key player Jaden Schwartz. One has to wonder how they’ll perform moving forward without Schwartz on the ice. Rounding out the top five on this week’s list are the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings.

Steven Stamkos and the Lightning continue to hold the top spot in the NHL power rankings. Mike Carlson / AP Images

NHL Power Rankings (Week 10)

Tampa Bay Lightning (22-6-2) Nashville Predators (18-7-4) St. Louis Blues (21-9-2) Toronto Maple Leafs (20-11-1) Los Angeles Kings (20-9-3) Columbus Blue Jackets (19-11-1) Winnipeg Jets (18-8-5) New Jersey Devils (17-9-4) Washington Capitals (19-12-1) Vegas Golden Knights (19-9-2)

The L.A. Kings and Washington Capitals could both make a strong run on their schedule to boost themselves higher in the rankings. That’s especially true if the St. Louis Blues begin to falter due to their injured player. The latest injury report indicated that Schwartz will be sidelined for up to six weeks before he can return to the ice.

As far as the Vegas Golden Knights, they’ve certainly set the bar high in just their first season, as the newest franchise team is sitting at the No. 10 spot in the rankings. As of this report, the first-year franchise also has 20 to 1 odds to win the Stanley Cup which ranks them in a tie with the Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, and New York Rangers.

The Philadelphia Flyers are a team that’s not in the top 10 to keep a watch on. Philly has won four-straight games, the second biggest current streak behind the Lightning. They’ll try to make it five-straight when they host the 8-17-6 Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The team is near the bottom of the Metropolitan division, but should they continue their winning ways, a move into the top 10 doesn’t seem far-fetched.