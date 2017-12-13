Is Kylie Jenner Thinking Of Giving Her Baby Up For Adoption?

Kylie Jenner has kept mum about her pregnancy for so long that fans are starting to wonder what exactly is going on with her. She recently appeared on the Kardashian’s Christmas special, where she was filmed with her full body in view, something that has been shielded for the past several episodes.

Fans are starting to wonder why she’s been so secretive for so long. When previous pregnancy rumors swirled, Kylie Jenner was very quick to denounce them as untrue. But since she hasn’t done so, fans are pretty positive she is expecting but also think something fishy is going on with the pregnancy.

Some have suspected that something may be wrong with the baby while others think that perhaps she has considered aborting her child or giving it up for adoption. While these are pretty weighty considerations, insiders who claim to know Kylie Jenner have stated that the lip kit mogul has actually thought long and hard about whether or not she truly wants to become a mother.

According to an insider, Kylie was well aware that the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy were not ideal, despite the fact that she is in an extremely enviable financial circumstance for young, single mother.

Red Velvet Holiday Lip Kit is officially available on KylieCosmetics.com ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Still, the reality TV star’s relationship with Travis Scott supposedly isn’t rock solid. The pair has only been together for a few months and started dating pretty quickly after Kylie and her ex, Tyga, finally called things off for good. Rumors have swirled that Kylie has felt abandoned by Travis, who has decided to add even more tours and concerts rather than stay home with his pregnant girlfriend.

Kylie Jenner has decided to take several months off from the spotlight, saying that she is staying away from the limelight for at least six months. Some believe that she is deciding what to do with her baby while she uses the time out of the spotlight, and she figures out whether or not she and Travis will ultimately raise the child together.

Her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also said to be pregnant with her first baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, though she has also kept mum about whether or not she is truly expecting.