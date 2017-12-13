Abby Lee Miller Asks Fans For Letters While She’s Behind Bars

Abby Lee Miller would like her fans to send her mail in prison, the Christian Post is reporting.

Ever since she reported to the minimum-security FCI Victorville institution in California to begin serving a 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud, details have trickled out of the facility about what her life is like behind bars. Some of the information has come from anonymous insider sources — fellow inmates, possibly, or even guards. Other information, like what she eats, is readily available on Google if you’re willing to look for it. Some of it comes from Abby Lee herself; after all, she has friends and family on the outside, and they can operate her social media accounts on her behalf.

And in this latest case to come out of Abby’s imprisonment, it appears that’s exactly what has happened. Through her official Facebook page, Abby Lee — or more accurately, whoever runs the Facebook page on Abby’s behalf — thanked her fans for the letters she’s received so far, and asked fans to send more.

“Feeling blessed. I heard this week that a lot of people call and ask if they can visit me. That’s so sweet of you. I’d love to see everyone. Unfortunately can’t.”

In fact, it appears that just about anyone can mail “general correspondence” — that is, cards, letters, and so on, to an inmate in a federal prison, according to a lengthy list of rules from the Bureau of Prisons website. Any mail going in or out of a federal prison will almost certainly be read by authorities, and an inmate can refuse a letter instead of having it opened. And in case you were wondering, other correspondence — such as photos or gifts — can only come from people on an approved list the inmate gives to the warden, so don’t try to send Abby chocolates or money.

Abby Lee, like just about any other inmate in prison, will almost certainly treasure any letter she receives. Inmates’ days are tightly regimented, and their social contact is equally limited, so they value such things above almost all else.

And in case you had a mind to visit Abby in prison: it won’t be happening. Visitors must go through an approval process, and the inmate herself must submit a list of would-be visitors to the warden before she can see them.

To send a letter to a federal inmate, you must first look up the federal prison’s correspondence address on its website, then use the website to find the inmate’s number, which must be put on the outside of the envelope. Do not attempt to send contraband or anything you wouldn’t want someone other than the inmate to read.