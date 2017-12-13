Meghan Markle Was The Most Googled Actor Of 2017, Who Rounds Out The Top 10?

Google just announced their most popular trends of 2017, and Meghan Markle is taking center stage once again. The former Suits actress was the No. 1 most-searched actor in the world, as well as in the United States and the United Kingdom.

This marks Meghan’s second year in a row at the top of a Google trends list, as she was the No. 1 most-searched actor in 2016, as E! News reported last year. Her budding romance with Prince Harry last year boosted her into the limelight in October, and she managed to become the most searched actor of the year in just three months.

Meghan was not Google’s most-searched person overall, as that “honor” lies with former Today host Matt Lauer. Despite his own personal scandal arriving months after Harvey Weinstein’s, the disgraced host nabbed the No. 1 spot. Weinstein landed as the No. 4 most-searched person, as Meghan grabbed No. 2 and Italian TV personality Nadia Toffa stood strong at No. 3.

So who did Meghan beat out in the actor category? Globally, Meghan was followed by Kevin Spacey, Gal Gadot, Louis C.K., Bill Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Tom Holland, Kaley Cuoco, Saoirse Ronan, and Jason Momoa.

The Hollywood sexual scandals made a major impact in Google trends for the year, as former beloved actors Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. took top spots in a list then normally never would have ranked in.

The top actor searches in the United States changed slightly as Meghan topped the list followed by Spacey, Louis C.K., and Gadot again. Changes began at number five where Meryl Streep placed, followed by Bill Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Tom Holland, Maia Campbell, and Tommy Wiseau.

While everyone in the U.S. list seemed to have an obvious reason for being a major trend, many are confused over Maia Campbell’s placement at No. 9. The name may not even ring a bell for most, as Maia hasn’t been in a hit TV show or movie since 1999. The former In the House actress made the list due to a viral video showing her begging for crack from a stranger in her underwear at the beginning of the year.

Other global chart-toppers for the year include Stranger Things (No. 1 TV show), Ariana Grande (No. 1 musician or band), Wimbledon (No. 1 sporting event), It (No. 1 movie), and Hurricane Irma (No. 1 overall).