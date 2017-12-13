‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers: Reality Steve Gives Out Spoilers For Episode 1 Of Arie’s Season

The time is almost here for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. The fans can’t wait to see Arie try to find love and Reality Steve has the spoilers for the first episode. He went to his Twitter today to share all of the details about what fans can expect to see. Steve shared a series of tweets.

Chelsea, Caroline, Maquel, Nysha, Tia, Kendall, Bekah, Marikh, and Krystal are the girls who get intro videos. Tia Booth is going to have a fan-favorite show up in hers, since her best friend is Raven Gates. The fans are going to love that for sure. Krystal will show about how she works with homeless people because her brother has been homeless.

Bekah is only 22-years-old, which makes her a lot younger than Arie. It turns out that she won’t tell him right away and that isn’t going to go over well when he finds out. Spoilers are that is what will lose the show for her this season. The last girl out of the cars is Maquel, and instead of coming in a normal limo like the rest of the girls, she will come in an Indy car. Since Arie is a race car driver, you know he is going to love her doing that for the show.

On night one, Chelsea is going to try to get a lot of time with him and it must work because she gets the first impression rose, but the girls won’t all be happy about her being the one who gets picked. Steve also shared that everyone is going to love Krystal after her intro video, but once they get to know her better they might not really feel the same way about her. He also revealed that Tia is going to remind the fans of Raven. If that is the case, then she is going to be someone that the fans love.

On our way to the wedding! My little brother is getting married ???? A post shared by Arie Luyendyk ???? (@ariejr) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

The new season of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr. will start airing in January on ABC. The fans can’t wait to see how it all goes down and who he picks in the end. Hopefully, Arie Luyendyk Jr. will find love this time around unlike his ending on the season with Emily Maynard.