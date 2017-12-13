J.K. Rowling On Roy Moore’s Loss: ‘God Was A Black Woman’

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was one of many who weighed in on Roy Moore's loss in Alabama on Tuesday night.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
In Alabama on Tuesday night, Roy Moore and Doug Jones competed for a Senate seat, and the race was a tight one. Throughout the day, and in the evening as the votes were tallied, politicians, celebrities, and public personas spoke in support or opposition to the candidates. Among them were popular authors, including Stephen King and J.K. Rowling.

Late in the evening, the count was still close when the Associated Press called the race in favor of Doug Jones. Roy Moore, however, was not quick to concede. With the margin between votes so close — Roy Moore was losing by only about 1.5 percent of the total vote count — Moore indicated that the as-yet uncounted military ballots might make enough difference to spur an automatic recount. This would occur if the margin between the candidates was 0.5 percent or less.

So saying, Moore told his supporters that the election wasn’t over yet and that the results were still in God’s hands.

It was in response to this that J.K. Rowling weighed in, declaring that Roy Moore was right about God being in charge, but that he had missed a crucial fact about God: that she is a black woman.

Among Roy Moore’s more controversial past statements was, as the New York Post documents, an assertion that America would be better off if all amendments to the U.S. Constitution after the tenth were removed. These include, of course, the abolition of slavery (the 13th amendment), and eliminating sex and race as permissible reasons to deny voting rights (15th and 19th amendments).

In fact, USA Today credits black women for bringing Doug Jones to a victory over Roy Moore, with exit polls showing that 98 percent of black women, and 96 percent of all black voters, voting to reject Moore.

Roy Moore loss, celebrity comment
  Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Donald Trump weighed in on the results Wednesday morning. Unlike Roy Moore, he appeared to accept Moore’s loss as a final answer. He congratulated Jones on the win and himself on his prior endorsement of Luther Strange over Roy Moore in the primary.

Though J.K. Rowling may have been the only one to characterize Roy Moore’s loss as connecting to the race and sex of God, she was far from the only one to focus on the race and sex of voters. Political analyst and author George Ciccariello-Maher spoke up to remind the public of the effect of the white vote, and Patricia Arquette specifically spoke to white women’s support of Moore.

Along with the wave of crediting black women for Roy Moore’s defeat came another viral sentiment: a call to support black women as candidates and in their communities.

Doug Jones’ narrow win over Roy Moore results in a U.S. Senate almost equally divided, with 49 Democrats and 51 Republicans.