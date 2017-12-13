Fingerprint Boosts Up Kids Catalog – Adds More Than A Thousand Learning Episodes To Their Library

If your kid has used a digital device recently, chances are they may have used a brand associated with Fingerprint, a leading provider of digital content aimed at kids. With kids using tablets as the main screen to watch television and video content, Fingerprint’s move to add up to 1,500 videos to their library aligns them up with those viewing trends. According to a press release sent from the company, this move now tops Fingerprint’s library at over 4,000 games, books, and videos that enforce and support literacy, math, STEM fields, creativity and more.

This infusion of new content to Fingerprint’s library include popular shows such as Animal Planet, Stuff Happens with Bill Nye, Care Bears, Inspector Gadget, and more. These shows are more than just entertainment on the whole, instead they provide fun experiences that also teach kids about the world around them, interacting with others, and more.

“Our mission has always been to find and share the very best learning content – whether games, books or video – and these additions allow us to deliver even more robust offerings to millions of families through the distribution channels of our business partners,” Fingerprint CEO and co-founder Nancy MacIntyre said via the press release. Fingerprint has also enjoyed partnerships with multiple different brands such as Lionsgate, Oceanhouse Media, iHeart Radio’s iHeartRadio Family, Sesame Workshop and more.

This move aims to help traditional TV brands stay relevant to younger audiences today. According to a study by Bernstein Research, average audiences on networks aimed a kids are about half of what they were just six years ago. Digital distribution and content streaming have played a major role in this, as most kids nowawadys prefer viewing videos on a tablet versus the regular television screen, according to a study by DHX and Ipsos. Streaming video on demand services make up the primary source of where kids get their content nowadays. Fingerprint’s move to acquire more relevant content, while staying true to their mission to provide the best learning content, makes sense here.

Fingerprint is a San Francisco-based mobile technology company that creates custom learning platforms for kids. Fingerprint itself is funded by leading media and technology investors such as Corus Entertainment, DreakWorks Animation and more.