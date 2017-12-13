After Roy Moore’s big Alabama loss last night, several people from the right side of the aisle are speaking out against Steve Bannon. They are blaming Bannon and Roy Moore for making the Republican party look bad, and for dragging Donald Trump further over to the dark side. And while Bannon is getting the expected criticism from liberals in the Moore loss, he is now getting it from the right, too. From Meghan McCain to Matt Drudge and a leading member of the House of Representatives from the GOP, Steven Bannon is getting criticized and insulted, and it’s sounding personal.

Steve Bannon Has Reportedly Worked Hard To Make Enemies

While Steve Bannon is still a friend and confidant of Donald Trump and an advisor to Roy Moore, he has made it a habit to pick fights with others on both sides of the aisle, including the media. Bannon has called the media the opposition party and says that they have been writing fake news as revenge for being so wrong about the election and Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton.

Steve Bannon believes that the mainstream media (MSM) should sit down and shut up for a while.

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.”

After being dismissed from his position in the Trump White House, Bannon went back to his post at Breitbart.

GOP Leaders Are Blaming Bannon For Roy Moore Loss

This morning, GOP Representative Pete King went on CNN to talk with Chris Cuomo about Roy Moore and Steve Bannon, and how Bannon didn’t do Moore any favors by taking the stage at the Moore for Senate rally, says the Wrap.

“He looks like some disheveled drunk who wandered onto the national stage.”

Bannon’s haggard appearance has stoked the flames of this rumor for some time, but it’s unclear if it’s true.

The View host and daughter of Republican Senator John McCain, Meghan McCain took to Twitter as soon as the results were announced in the Roy Moore election.

“S*ck it, Bannon.”

And the Matt Drudge headline read “Bannon Busted.”

But at this time, Steve Bannon isn’t pushing back, and in fact, he is tipping his hat to the Democrats for out-hustling a hustler. Bannon blamed low turnout from the Roy Moore core for the Moore loss.

“The Democrats hustled, and people have got to understand: You don’t turn out, they’re going to turn out.”

Steve Bannon looks like a fat man who's had his skin peeled off in one piece and then forced to put it back on in the pitch dark.. https://t.co/RjGCYMy6gp — Jeffrey S. Simmons (@Jsimmity) December 12, 2017

Headlines Are Calling Bannon, Moore, And Trump A Loser

Newsweek‘s article, “Republicans Think Steve Bannon Is A Huge Loser,” quoted several well-known Republicans who had nothing nice to say about Steve Bannon and the Roy Moore loss. Stuart Stevens, a Republican political consultant who has worked with Mitt Romney and others says that the double curse of Moore and Bannon tanked the Alabama election.

“Republicans don’t lose deep red states unless they nominate a freak like Moore backed by a freak like Bannon… The DNC is going to start paying for Trump & Bannon to campaign in tight races.”

Steven Law, head of the Senate Leadership Fund—a super PAC for Republicans—threw Steve Bannon and Roy Moore under the bus with a comment on Tuesday night. He claims that Roy Moore was not a quality candidate.

“This is a brutal reminder that candidate quality matters regardless of where you are running. Not only did Steve Bannon cost us a critical Senate seat in one of the most Republican states in the country, but he also dragged the President of the United States into his fiasco.”

Others, including Josh Holmes from Mitch McConnell’s office, pondered how Steve Bannon could have orchestrated a Republican loss of perhaps the reddest state in the nation for Roy Moore, calling Bannon a “national embarrassment.”