‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Christine Demands Justice, Goes After Newmans, Victor Saves Nikki From Jail

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) will soon have to make a difficult decision. Christine’s (Lauralee Bell) determined to nail the Newman for any kind of illegal activity. She just wants to see Victor behind bars again. Victor’s stress increases when he learns that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) participated in a criminal activity and could be responsible for the money transferred to the offshore account.

According to Soap Central, Nikki will confess she did something terrible to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and is scared that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will find out. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria will try to help her mother, but she isn’t sure she can get J.T. to give Nikki a break. She will pull out of the stops, including trying to get her ex-husband drunk and seducing him.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Christine may not be willing to give the Newmans a free pass, even if the person at fault is Nikki. Christine wants Victor to pay for something and has brought in J.T. to make it happen. She’s convinced that Victor is responsible for the sex ring and Christine believes the offshore deposits are money he received from DesignDate.

Today on #YR, Victor prepares for battle and someone discovers Abby's affair with Scott. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tGkJifdgd8 pic.twitter.com/aOJ8DjLfhi — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 12, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki admits to Victoria that she moved money from Victor’s accounts to an offshore account. She didn’t think anyone would notice and she believes she would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for J.T. Victoria assures her mother she will talk to her dad and handle the situation. Victoria knows that Victor won’t let her mother go to prison.

During the week of December 18, Victor will decide to do something to put his family first. It seems to imply that he will take a stand for Nikki. He will make sure Christine knows that Nikki isn’t going to jail and if he has to, he will do her time for her.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that if Victor takes the blame for Nikki, she will reconcile with Victor. As it is, she is softening her stance against him. They could reunite before Christmas if the storyline keeps progressing at the same speed.

Even if Nikki and Victor patch things up, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is nowhere near ready to call a truce with his dad.

J.T. Hellstrom is officially back on The Young and the Restless! Keep watching all the family drama unfold, weekdays on #CBSDaytime. #YR pic.twitter.com/MWsP4xh0Qq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 12, 2017

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.