Scheana Marie Fights With A Fan In The Comments Section Of Robert Parks-Valletta’s Instagram Page

Scheana Marie is keeping an eye on her ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta.

As the actor enjoys spending time in Amsterdam as a single man, the Vanderpump Rules star is back in Los Angeles, where she recently engaged in an argument with a fan in the comments section of one of her former boyfriend’s Instagram photos.

While the fan’s comment has since been deleted, Scheana Marie aimed at the woman, who seemed to have slammed her recent comments about her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta.

“Yep… I’m so gross. Ummm did I say we were in a committed relationship? No. We dated. We dated other people,” Scheana Marie wrote in response.

Scheana Marie continued on, telling the woman to “get over” her comments and labeling her “disgusting” for sharing dumb comments on a stranger’s Instagram page.

Although it is not clear what exactly the fan said, another woman commented on Robert-Parks-Valletta’s post, telling Scheana Marie that she believed the fan had been referring to claims made on the show. As the woman explained, Scheana Marie said on Vanderpump Rules that her now-ex-boyfriend was the last guy she was with before her relationship and marriage to Shay.

Throughout the drama, Robert Parks-Valletta stayed silent about Scheana Marie’s feud. Then, two days later, the actor returned to the social media platform to share another photo from Amsterdam.

As fans may recall, Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta visited Amsterdam together several months ago.

A post shared by Robert Parks-Valletta (@robsvalletta) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:27am PST

While Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta aren’t currently dating, the Vanderpump Rules star is convinced that their relationship is not over and recently told Page Six that she was already thinking ahead to their future marriage and family.

As Scheana Marie explained to the outlet, she can’t imagine marrying anyone else and neither can Robert Parks-Valletta. She even said that they are planning to go to Bora Bora for their honeymoon. That said, they are not currently involved in a committed relationship with one another.

