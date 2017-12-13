‘Days Of Our Lives’ Christmas Spoilers: Steamy Hookups, Big Returns & More

Days of our Lives fans have come to love the holiday season in Salem. The town is decorated for Christmas, and the Horton family goes all out for their annual tree trimming party. This year will be no exception, and it really will be a December to remember on the soap opera.

According to a Dec. 13 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of our Lives fans should expect to see a lot of love and a lot of drama this holiday season in Salem. There will be some big character returns, some shocking events, and even a Christmas miracle.

Fans of John Black and Marlena Evans will see some heartwarming scenes with the characters at the end of the month when John surprises Marlena with a romantic gift. The longtime Days of our Lives couple will spend the holiday season with their friends and family, including newly resurrected Will Horton. Although many members of their family are going through tough times, and some are even feuding, such as Eric and Brady, the family will come together for some great Christmas memories.

Days of our Lives viewers will also see the return of Nicole Walker. She’ll be back to celebrate the holidays in Salem, and she’ll bring her daughter Holly with her. While many fans will be happy to see what Nicole has been up to since she was blackmailed into leaving town earlier this fall, her return could also offer some closure in storylines like the Deimos Kiriakis murder investigation, and her relationships with both Eric and Brady.

DOOL viewers will also see Jack Deveraux back on the NBC soap opera. The late Jack will appear to his son, JJ, who is going through a very dark time in his life. The return of Jack’s spirit will be filled with a lot of drama and emotion, and fans should see some interesting scenes play out for JJ during this time.

In addition to all the emotion that JJ will be going through, Days of our Lives fans are rumored to have a Christmas miracle to look forward to. It seems that Theo Carver could wake up from his coma just in time to spend the holidays with those closest to him like Abe, Lani, Valerie, Claire, and Ciara. While Lani will likely be thrilled to see her little brother wake up from his coma, she’ll also be dealing with some drama of her own. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one surprising DOOL couple is going to get intimate over the holidays, and all signs are pointing to Lani and Eli. They may find themselves in bed together, which will likely lead to a much bigger and more dramatic storyline.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.