‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans & David Eason Split? Social Media Posts Spark Relationship Rumors

Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been known to have some blowout fights, and the couple even called off their wedding for a short time before the ceremony. However, they ended up tying the knot in September but could their marriage already be over after three months?

According to a Dec. 13 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans and David Eason have sparked rumors of a split by making some big changes to their social media accounts. The report reveals that Jenelle has changed her relationship status on Facebook. Where Jenelle’s status once read that she was married to David, the Teen Mom 2 personality has deleted it all together, revealing no relationship status at all.

In addition to the status change, the Teen Mom 2 star also changed her profile and cover photos from pictures of herself with David Eason to photos of her herself and her children. As for Jenelle Evans’ husband, he reportedly deleted his Facebook account completely.

Earlier this week, the mother-of-three added fuel to the rumors that she and David Eason had split when she was seen singing the breakup anthem, Let Me Go by Hailee Steinfeld via her Snapchat story. Jenelle Evans has a reputation for having multiple relationships, but David seemed to be different. Despite rumors of physical abuse, the Teen Mom 2 star has maintained that she is more than happy with David and the life that they provide to their blended family, which includes David’s two children from previous relationships, Jenelle’s sons, Jace and Kaiser, and the daughter they share together, Ensley, who was born earlier this year.

Out here cheering on one of our little girls and team! So happy for everyone placing first! Here we come Disney! GREAT JOB LADIES! Keep it up! ✨????????#RBAVikings #CheerMom #CheerFamily #Number1 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Although they have seemingly created some drama by making big changes to their social media accounts, it appears that the split rumors aren’t true. In fact, Jenelle Evans posted a photo of herself with David Eason on Wednesday as the two were decked out in their camouflage gear and ready to go hunting.

If there is trouble in Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s marriage, Teen Mom 2 cameras are sure to capture at least some of the drama as they film for the new season of the show, which will air on MTV in 2018.