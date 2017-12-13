‘Dancing With The Stars’ Kym Johnson And ‘Shark Tank’s’ Robert Herjavec Get More Good News, Expecting Twins

The holidays just got a little bit more jolly for Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson and her business mogul husband and Shark Tank investor, Robert Herjavec. As the Inquisitr reported on on Monday, the celebrity couple announced that they were expecting their first child together on social media. In a post on her Instagram page, Kym told fans that it was a “thumbs up,” along with a photo of a sonogram with a hand in front giving a big thumbs up. But just yesterday, the couple shared even more good news as they have twins on the way. In an interview with People, the pair gushed over the news of the babies-to-be.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the couple told the publication before going on to say that they are “grateful” for the blessing of twins.

According to the NY Daily News, the twins will be the first children for 41-year-old Kym Johnson while 55-year-old Herjavec is already father to three children from his previous marriage to Diane Plese. To share the good news with his loyal Shark Tank followers, Herjavek re-posted the same photo to his Instagram account as his wife Kym but has not posted anything else about the news of twins.

Likewise, Kym makes no mention of the twins news on her own Instagram account but has had fun with the pregnancy news by recently posting a photo of her dog reading a book titled Good Dog, Happy Baby. In the caption, Kym thanked her friend for gifting her the book while also joking that she will “really” need this book to help her pooch prepare for the pregnancy. But her 100,000 plus followers took it upon themselves to congratulate the mom-to-be as they posted their well-wishes and excitement over the news of twins.

“So excited! Twins!!! Yay!!! Having more then one baby at a time makes it so much more fun!”

“Those babies are going to grow up with the most loving parents ever,” another fan wrote.

When some of the couple’s famous friends saw their posts on Instagram, they couldn’t help but comment to wish the couple the best on their new journey. Sherrie Shepherd commented on Kym’s post saying that the good news could not have happened to a more “deserving” person while former Dancing With The Stars winner Donnie Osmond told Kym that he is “thrilled” for her. On Robert’s post, another Dancing With the Stars pro, Cheryl Burke, wished him congratulations.

The couple has yet to announce a due date for the twins.