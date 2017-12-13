Kristen Stewart 2017: ‘Twilight’ Star Loyal To Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Despite Long Distance Relationship

The first time that Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell stepped out together was this time last year. However, they have been dating for a bit before being spotted in public. The Hollywood couple, since then, has been inseparable, making their long distance relationship work despite their hectic schedules and their acting and modeling responsibilities. Considering how Kristen dated jumped from one relationship to another four different times in 2016, it looks like 2017 was a year of commitment for Twilight actress.

The 27-year-old actress is one of the most famous female Hollywood figure dating a woman in Hollywood. Especially under the age of 30, Kristen and Stella have risen as the next generation LGBTQ couple in the industry.

While Stella keeps her girlfriend off her Instagram, their shared commitment to each other seems to run deep. After they were spotted in Savannah, Georgia in early 2017, the couple has been spotted Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles and more. When they have to go through long periods without getting to see each other, they always are spotted flying to meet the other.

This fall has been particularly challenging for Twilight actress and model to meet up. With 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai and various film commitments, Kristen and Stella had to spend weeks apart. However, they managed to reunite in Germany, in which Stella Maxwell walked the Chanel runway show and Kristen Stewart attended as one of the brand ambassadors.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcZ0wSnFecl/?taken-by=stellamaxwell

After that, they returned to good old New York together.

“They’ve flaunted their love from coast-to-coast since they went public with their romance a year ago,” reports Daily Mail. “And Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell took their jet-set romance to New York City as they landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The actress and the model, both 27, looked prepared for a winter storm as they bundled up in layers and heavy coats while leaving the terminal side-by-side.”

Unfortunately, their time in New York did not last long. According to her Instagram, the 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is off on another modeling related trip.

One of our first trips 2gether!! ????????‍♂️ ????????‍♂️Happpppy Birthday @alikavoussi love love looooovee youuu ???? A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:52am PST

Meanwhile, Kristen is keeping loyal by hanging out with one of her girlfriend’s closest friends.

“In September, she called Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, her ‘sis.’ And on Tuesday, Ashley Benson stepped out with pal Kristen, in New York City,” reports Daily Mail. “The blonde actress, 27, covered up in a duster coat with jeans while the Twilight star, also 27, cut a cool figure in her leather jacket.”

Twilight actress is gearing up for a Charlie’s Angel reboot, directed by Elizabeth Banks.