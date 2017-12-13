Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence have sparked dating rumors this week, and a new report claims that they have been spending a lot of late nights together. However, although Pitt and Lawrence have the makings of the next power couple, a source close to the actor said there is definitely no truth to the reports.

A report from Star (via Hollywood Life) claimed that Pitt, 53, and Lawrence, 27, have been “enjoying lots of late nights together.” The source added that there’s an intense connection between the pair and that the War Machine actor has had his eyes on the Passengers star for years. The online magazine went on to say that Pitt considers Lawrence the “woman of his dreams.” It was also said that both stars communicate through phone calls or text messages when they aren’t together

However, sources close to the actor have dispelled the rumors, telling the Sun that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence are definitely not together and not dating.

Star’s credibility is also being questioned. The magazine previously reported that the Fight Club actor was dating actress Kate Hudson, which she firmly denied during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. She told host Andy Cohen that it was the “craziest rumor of all time” and that she hasn’t seen Pitt in four years.

Moreover, there appears to be no real connection between Pitt and Lawrence as they have not participated in any projects together.

Since his famous split from wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt has been linked to several women, including actress Sienna Miller. The rumored couple was seen hanging out together at the Glastonbury festival in June. An insider said at the time that their relationship was still in the early days and that they are both determined to keep things under wraps.

Lawrence, on the other hand, recently broke up with director Darren Aronofsky, whom she was dating for over a year. They met while filming the thriller Mother! but ultimately broke up because of their huge age gap.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence is reprising her roles as Mystique in next year’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The Oscar winner’s contract ended with 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, but Simon Kinberg convinced her to re-join the superhero film, Entertainment Weekly reported. She also said in the same interview that although she loves the movies, her only problem with playing her character is having to be painted in blue from head to toe.