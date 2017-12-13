Camille Grammer Gushes Over Fiance Ahead Of ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8

Camille Grammer is getting her “sexy back” in the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her fiance, David C. Meyer, may have something to do with it.

In a new interview, ahead of next week’s premiere, Camille Grammer gushed over her leading man, who she became engaged to in October.

“He is lovely, he is a lawyer, 55-years-old,” Camille Grammer explained to BT TV on December 13. “He has been so supportive, made me feel in love again, I felt like a teenager when we first started dating – butterflies again.”

Although Camille Grammer has not announced a wedding date, she told the outlet that she and David C. Meyer are looking forward to getting married and spending the rest of their lives with one another.

Camille Grammer is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a part-time role after starring in the series in guest roles for the past few years. As fans will recall, Camille Grammer was one of the six original housewives of the series and continued with her full-time role in the show up until its third season. As for the rest of the original cast members, Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards still appear on the show in full-time roles while Taylor Armstrong, Kim Richards, and Adrienne Maloof have taken on guest-starring roles in recent years.

Camille Grammer and her co-stars will be joined by a new member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s eighth season. As fans have likely heard, Teddi Jo Mellencamp was added to the Bravo TV cast over the summer and promptly flew to Las Vegas with Grammer and the other members of the show, including guest star Adrienne Maloof.

Throughout filming on Season 8, Camille Grammer shared tons of photos of herself and her co-stars having fun in Las Vegas and enjoying one another’s company in New York City. The cast also visited Berlin and a number of other locations during production.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Jo Mellencamp, don’t miss the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.