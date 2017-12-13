‘Booze Traveler’ Star Jack Maxwell Cancer Diagnosis: Travel Channel Personality Reveals Big Health Battle

Fans of the Jack Maxwell show Booze Traveler on the Travel Channel have been counting down to the premiere of Season 4 coming up on Monday, December 18. However, people just received a shocker when Maxwell revealed that he is fighting cancer. What’s the scoop on this stunning health situation?

Jack Maxwell’s cancer diagnosis was revealed by the Booze Traveler star via his Instagram page. He posted a photo showing him receiving a chemotherapy treatment in Phoenix, Arizona, and he noted that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The Booze Traveler personality noted that he is feeling lucky and grateful, as the type of cancer he has is often beatable. As the American Cancer Society details, the 5-year survival rate for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is around 70 percent, with the 10-year survival rate hovering around 60 percent.

Maxwell did not disclose what stage of NHL he has. However, he points out that he’s a competitive person by nature and he says he fully intends to beat this. According to Us Weekly, the Booze Traveler star was diagnosed early last year after going through a series of scans. He notes that while he was tired at the time, he brushed that off as being due to his busy travel schedule, and he was experiencing no other symptoms.

The Travel Channel personality shares that the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was fairly far along when it was discovered, however, it was “not in the danger zone.” Maxwell has been going through chemotherapy for a while now and he has been glad it see it hasn’t affected him as much as he anticipated.

The popular Booze Traveler star didn’t want to reveal the cancer news to people, even his mom, at first. However, he decided that now was a good time to open up about his status and he is confident that it will be gone soon. Season 4 of the series debuts next week, and it seems that Maxwell only missed two days of filming due to his illness.

While it will be a while yet before Maxwell can put this fully behind him, it sounds as if the treatments are going well and the Booze Traveler star is determined to maintain a positive outlook about the situation. The Travel Channel show kicks into gear again on Monday, December 18, and fans will be anxious for updates on Jack Maxwell’s cancer battle as it continues.