In a space station not so far, far away, astronauts from NASA will soon be able to hold their own private screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

As audiences on Earth head to the nearest theaters to watch the latest film in the Star Wars saga, astronauts aboard the International Space Station will watch it while in orbit. The news was first revealed by spaceflight reporter Robin Seemangal on Twitter, in which he wrote that sources from Disney and NASA have set a Star Wars: The Last Jedi screening in the ISS.

NASA Public Affairs Officer Dan Huot confirmed to Inverse that the ISS crew will indeed watch the sci-fi blockbuster in space. However, they may not be able to watch it within same period as everyone else. There’s no definite time as to when the film may reach the ISS, where astronauts typically receive movies as digital files that are then played on a laptop or a standard projector.

It was also suggested that a copy of the movie may be sent to the ISS through the SpaceX Dragon capsule, which is set to launch on December 15, Friday.

According to Newsweek, the spacecraft will deliver supplies and new science projects to the ISS. The Dragon capsule will carry almost 4,800 pounds of cargo, which includes a high-tech shield that will monitor impact caused by pieces of junk in outer space. This device is essential to the ISS because although space debris is only a fraction of an inch in size, it can still cause serious damage to the station if undetected.

#Movie night in micro #Gravity aboard #ISS on our new HD projector which we use for conferences, tech software, etc.. pic.twitter.com/Mhb03U3alz — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) April 25, 2015

Star Wars: The Last Jedi isn’t the first Hollywood film to premiere in outer space. According to a report from Gizmodo, the ISS is stocked with an extensive digital library of more than 500 movies, ranging from classics to new titles. Unsurprisingly, the list includes a lot of sci-fi movies such as Star Trek, Armageddon, Alien, and Gravity. Astronauts manning the station also get to binge watch hit TV shows such as House of Cards, Modern Family, Supernatural, Big Bang Theory, and Breaking Bad.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is enjoying positive reviews on Earth and currently holds a 93 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.